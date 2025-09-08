Fed must be 'fully' immune to politics: top Trump aide

Fed must be 'fully' immune to politics: top Trump aide

WASHINGTON
Fed must be fully immune to politics: top Trump aide

Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett speaks as US President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on September 5, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

The U.S. Federal Reserve should remain totally independent of all political considerations, President Donald Trump's top economic aide Kevin Hassett, seen as a favorite to eventually lead the central bank, has said.

Hassett, the head of the National Economic Council, is seen as a possible successor to Fed chair Jerome Powell, who has come in for tough criticism from the Republican president.

Trump himself named Powell to the post during his first White House term.

"I would say 100 percent that monetary policy, Federal Reserve monetary policy, needs to be fully independent of political influence... including from President Trump," Hassett told CBS's "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."

But Hassett did question whether the bank under Powell was "as independent as we would like, as transparent as we would like? And I think that there's some dispute about that."

Trump has repeatedly bashed Powell for not cutting interest rates in the world's largest economy as quickly as the president believes he should.

He briefly considered trying to oust him, before pulling back from that idea, as financial markets remained volatile. Powell's term ends in May 2026.

Hassett refused to be drawn about his prospects at the Fed, telling CBS he was focused on his current post.

When asked about the upcoming Supreme Court ruling on whether a large part of Trump's aggressive tariffs are legal, Hassett voiced optimism, calling an eventual decision against the administration a "very unlikely scenario."

A federal appeals court found that Trump exceeded his authority in tapping emergency economic powers to impose wide-ranging duties, but his administration has taken the fight to the top court.

Politics,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market
LATEST NEWS

  1. EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

    EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

  2. Tofaş signs manufacturing deal with Stellantis

    Tofaş signs manufacturing deal with Stellantis

  3. Hidden structures of fortress revealed after centuries

    Hidden structures of fortress revealed after centuries

  4. Monastery sheds light on Byzantine life

    Monastery sheds light on Byzantine life

  5. Vienna State Opera opens season with free, all-star gala concert

    Vienna State Opera opens season with free, all-star gala concert
Recommended
EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market
Tofaş signs manufacturing deal with Stellantis

Tofaş signs manufacturing deal with Stellantis
SunExpress carries 2.6 million tourists to Antalya in eight months

SunExpress carries 2.6 million tourists to Antalya in eight months
New medium-term program forecasts 3.3 percent growth in 2025

New medium-term program forecasts 3.3 percent growth in 2025
Wind and solar drive surge in August power generation

Wind and solar drive surge in August power generation
Climate extremes drive food inflation in Türkiye

Climate extremes drive food inflation in Türkiye
Togg showcases new fastback model at IAA Mobility 2025

Togg showcases new fastback model at IAA Mobility 2025
WORLD Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year

Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year

Thailand's Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday the country's most powerful and polarising politician Thaksin Shinawatra to be jailed for one year, ruling that he improperly served a 2023 prison term in hospital.
ECONOMY EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

Togg, a Turkish electric vehicle manufacturer, will release its new model, the T10F, for preorder on Sept. 15 in Türkiye and Sept. 29 in Germany.  
SPORTS Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye will play Poland on Sept. 9 in the quarterfinal of the EuroBasket 2025 as it continues its quest for a medal at the tournament.
﻿