Fed likely to keep rates steady as Trump uncertainty flares

Fed likely to keep rates steady as Trump uncertainty flares

WASHINGTON
Fed likely to keep rates steady as Trump uncertainty flares

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting this week, treading carefully amid uncertainty over President Donald Trump's economic policies, which include spending cuts and sweeping tariffs.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized this month that it is the "net effect" of policy changes that will matter for both the economy and monetary policy.

Analysts widely expect the central bank to hold the benchmark lending rate steady at 4.25 percent to 4.5 percent, after similarly doing so in January.

"Recent Fed commentary has reinforced a wait-and-see approach, with officials signaling little urgency to adjust policy as they assess the economic impact of recent policy shifts," said EY chief economist Gregory Daco.

Powell himself has said that policymakers are focused on separating signal from noise as the outlook evolves.

"We do not need to be in a hurry, and we are well positioned to wait for greater clarity," the Fed chief added in a recent speech in New York.

Economist Michael Pearce at Oxford Economics said he expects the Fed will not want to "overreact" to early signs that inflation may pick up, or to indications that the economy is weakening more quickly than anticipated.

ING analysts expect the Fed to signal its base case remains two 25 basis point cuts this year, noting "there is no pressing need for additional rate cuts given that unemployment is low and inflation is still tracking hot."

In February, government data showed that the unemployment rate was a relatively low 4.1 percent, with the labor market remaining stable.

The consumer price index came in at 2.8 percent for February as well, cooler than expected but still some distance from officials' two percent target.

This boosts expectations that the Fed would proceed cautiously as it seeks to lower inflation sustainably.

Inflation is "likely to remain above target through the rest of the year given the impetus from tariffs," ING analysts expect.

They warned in a recent note that the use of levies could "escalate significantly" as Trump seeks to bring manufacturing back to U.S. shores, potentially triggering price hikes.

Pearce of Oxford Economics expects that the economy is strong enough to weather a downturn from tariffs, meaning the Fed will unlikely be forced to respond to weakening conditions.

But there remains a risk that more weakness comes through, he said, and that the Fed "will react to a growth scare and loosen policy sooner."

GDP growth is also likely to stall in the first quarter in part due to weaker consumer spending.

"Powell may find it difficult to reaffirm that the economy is 'holding up just fine,' and that it 'doesn't need us to do anything,'" Daco added in a note.

Looking ahead, he warned that the Fed's policy stance could shift rapidly with economic conditions.

"A reactionary monetary policy stance means policy direction could rapidly turn more dovish on weaker economic and labor market data, just like it could turn hawkish with hotter inflation readings," he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen
LATEST NEWS

  1. Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

    Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

  2. 'Terror-free Türkiye initiative' strengthens national unity: Erdoğan

    'Terror-free Türkiye initiative' strengthens national unity: Erdoğan

  3. Putin, Trump to discuss Ukraine Tuesday

    Putin, Trump to discuss Ukraine Tuesday

  4. TRNC President Tatar stresses 'realities of Cyprus' ahead of UN meeting

    TRNC President Tatar stresses 'realities of Cyprus' ahead of UN meeting

  5. Nevruz to mark step toward 'terror-free Türkiye': AKP spokesperson

    Nevruz to mark step toward 'terror-free Türkiye': AKP spokesperson
Recommended
EU vows 2.5 bn euros to help Syrians after Assad ouster

EU vows 2.5 bn euros to help Syrians after Assad ouster
Netanyahu seeks to dismiss intel chief as power struggle boils over

Netanyahu seeks to dismiss intel chief as power struggle boils over
Central government budget deficit widens in February

Central government budget deficit widens in February
Tourist city İzmir turning into technology and innovation hub

Tourist city İzmir turning into technology and innovation hub
Turkish banks to benefit from lower rate environment: BBVA

Turkish banks to benefit from lower rate environment: BBVA
Private sector’s external debt increases to $177 billion

Private sector’s external debt increases to $177 billion
Energy Minister Bayraktar holds high-level talks in Iraq

Energy Minister Bayraktar holds high-level talks in Iraq
WORLD Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

Houthi media said fresh U.S. strikes hit Yemen on Monday, after huge crowds gathered in the conflict-torn country to protest earlier bombings targeting the Iran-backed rebel group.

ECONOMY EU vows 2.5 bn euros to help Syrians after Assad ouster

EU vows 2.5 bn euros to help Syrians after Assad ouster

The EU led the way on pledging aid for Syria on Monday at a donor drive in Brussels — but the call for funding to help the war-torn country after Bashar al-Assad's ouster risked falling short of last year as U.S. support dries up.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿