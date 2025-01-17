Fed could cut interest rates 3 or 4 times this year: Official

Fed could cut interest rates 3 or 4 times this year: Official

WASHINGTON
Fed could cut interest rates 3 or 4 times this year: Official

FILE - Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Christopher Waller poses for a photo on May 23, 2022, in Washington.(AP photo)

The U.S. Federal Reserve could cut rates three or four times this year if inflation data cooperates, with a first cut possible before July, a senior bank official has said.

Headline consumer inflation rose for a third straight month in December as energy prices jumped, according to data published this week, but a widely watched measure eased slightly, raising hopes that underlying inflation may be moderating.

"The inflation that we got yesterday was very good," Fed governor Christopher Waller told CNBC, noting that underlying price pressures excluding volatile food and energy costs had been close to target on a monthly basis.

The U.S. central bank has been paring back interest rates in recent months, cutting by a full percentage point since September to bolster the labor market.

But in recent months, headline inflation has ticked higher, raising concerns that the Fed may have to pause further cuts throughout much of 2025.

At the most recent rate decision in December, Fed policymakers voted to cut rates by a quarter percentage-point to between 4.25 and 4.5, and penciled in just two rate cuts this year.

Waller, who is a permanent voting member of the Fed's rate-setting committee told CNBC that he could support lowering rates as many as four times this year, depending on the data.

Asked about the timing of cuts, Waller said if the data came in as he expected, it was "reasonable" to think rate cuts could come in the first half of the year.

He also refused to rule out supporting a cut as soon as the Fed's March rate decision, if the data supported it.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

    Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

  2. DEM Party: Öcalan visit, subsequent talks 'promising'

    DEM Party: Öcalan visit, subsequent talks 'promising'

  3. Türkiye manages crises with strategic wisdom: Erdoğan

    Türkiye manages crises with strategic wisdom: Erdoğan

  4. Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

    Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

  5. ‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’

    ‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’
Recommended
Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025

Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025
Turkish growth set to rebound next year, says World Bank

Turkish growth set to rebound next year, says World Bank
Inflation expectations for end of 2025 at 27.1 percent: Survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 at 27.1 percent: Survey
‘Netherlands seeks to boost cooperation in many fields’

‘Netherlands seeks to boost cooperation in many fields’
EBRD investments in Türkiye hit record 2.6 billion euros

EBRD investments in Türkiye hit record 2.6 billion euros

Apple sidelines AI news summaries due to errors

Apple sidelines AI news summaries due to errors
WORLD Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

The Israeli security cabinet approved a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal on Friday, recommending that the wider government give its final green light, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
ECONOMY Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025

Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025

The 2025 Investment Program reveals that the government has committed a staggering 1.44 trillion Turkish Liras to fund 14,238 projects spanning sectors like transport, energy, agriculture and education.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿