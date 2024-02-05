Fast-track visa for Greek islands to boost ties with Türkiye: Senior Greek diplomat

ATHENS

The regulation exempting Turkish citizens from Schengen visa requirements to visit Greek islands in the Aegean Sea stands as a pivotal step in enhancing friendship and collaboration between the two nations, the Greek deputy foreign minister has said.

Securing approval from the European Commission towards the end of last year, Greece decided to allow Turkish citizens to travel to 10 Greek islands with a visa-on-arrival for a duration of seven days.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet, Kostas Frangogiannis emphasized the paramount significance of this arrangement for both Türkiye and the Greek islands in sustaining a vibrant tourism sector throughout the year.

"This initiative also conveys a robust message, reflecting a fundamental truth: The Greek islands serve as a communication and friendship bridge between the two peoples,” Frangogiannis said.

Touching upon the economic and trade relations between the two countries, Frangogiannis elucidated the goal to elevate the current bilateral trade volume of 5 million euros ($5,403,000) to 10 billion euros within the next five years.

"This target hinges on the expansion of trade, exchange of knowledge, expertise and resources, as well as undertaking joint projects in Greece, Türkiye and even in third countries,” he stated.

During the sixth Türkiye-Greece Joint Economic Commission Meeting and Business Forum last week, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akçapar met with Frangogiannis.

Anticipating an increase in the number of 61 Greek companies operating in Türkiye, Frangogiannis highlighted that one of the agreed measures with Akçapar is the establishment of a new framework for collaboration.

"This endeavor will be overseen and facilitated by leading businessmen from both countries, managing progress in various sectors such as energy, transportation and commerce."

“In essence, these concerted efforts aspire not only to fortify the ties between Türkiye and Greece but also to foster collaboration, extending beyond the realm of tourism into more expansive economic and trade pursuits,” he noted.