Fast aging population in agriculture threatens food security

Fast aging population in agriculture threatens food security

ISTANBUL
Fast aging population in agriculture threatens food security

The aging population in Türkiye’s agriculture is posing a risk to the country’s food security, Union of Turkish Agricultural Chambers (TZOB) President Şemsi Bayraktar has warned, calling for urgent action to lure the young population into the industry.

The average age of farmers rose to 59 last year with the average being 58 for men and 61 for women, Bayraktar said.

Some 35 percent of them are over 65 years old, and another 35 percent are between the ages of 50 and 64, according to Bayraktar.

Stating that 82 percent of farmers are men, while 18 percent are women, he warned that the average age of the population working in the agricultural sector has been increasing each year.

Bayraktar pointed out that those aged between 18 and 32 constitute only 5 percent of the farmers, saying that this clearly shows young people are rapidly distancing themselves from agriculture and rural life.

"If the right policies to encourage young people to engage in agricultural production are not implemented our country's food supply security will face serious risks in the long run,” he warned.

The share of the agriculture sector in the country’s GDP was 5.6 percent in 2024, down from 6.2 percent in the previous year and 6.5 percent in 2022, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The agriculture sector expanded by 3.9 percent last year, after registering poor growth rates of 0.2 percent in 2023 and 1.3 percent in 2022.

The rural population continues to decline due to limited economic, social, and educational opportunities, according to Bayraktar.

“There are villages where no children have been born for nearly 30 years, which remain completely empty in winter,” he said.

In 2024, the number of farmers aged between 18 and 24 decreased by 6 percent, while those aged between 33 and 49 declined by 4 percent, Bayraktar furthered.

Young people prefer to work for minimum wage in cities rather than engage in farming in their villages, he added.

“Urgent action is needed to reverse this trend. Policies must be developed to encourage young people to return to agriculture, farmers' incomes should be increased, and their social security should be strengthened,” Bayraktar said.

He suggested that measures should be implemented to facilitate young people's access to agricultural land, provide low-interest loans and grant support and establish special funds for agricultural entrepreneurship.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pastel painting exhibition in Istanbul

Pastel painting exhibition in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pastel painting exhibition in Istanbul

    Pastel painting exhibition in Istanbul

  2. AKP spokesman criticizes opposition rhetoric, highlights key political talks

    AKP spokesman criticizes opposition rhetoric, highlights key political talks

  3. Defense chief meets with Italian counterpart

    Defense chief meets with Italian counterpart

  4. Turkish gang leader caught in Athens

    Turkish gang leader caught in Athens

  5. Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm

    Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm
Recommended
Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks
Antalya Airport’s new terminals to open this week

Antalya Airport’s new terminals to open this week
Share of wind and solar in installed capacity hits 30 percent

Share of wind and solar in installed capacity hits 30 percent
Recent volatility won’t have lasting impact on economy: Şimşek

Recent volatility won’t have lasting impact on economy: Şimşek
Bangladesh grants Musk license for Starlink rollout

Bangladesh grants Musk license for Starlink rollout
Chevron ordered to pay $745 million for pollution

Chevron ordered to pay $745 million for pollution
WORLD Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm

Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm

Several major Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq have indicated their willingness to disarm for the first time, aiming to avoid an escalating conflict with the U.S. during the Trump administration.
ECONOMY Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has traveled to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to attend a major investment event and hold talks.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿