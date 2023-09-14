Fancy dress-themed Canoe Festival held in Adana

Fancy dress-themed Canoe Festival held in Adana

ADANA
Fancy dress-themed Canoe Festival held in Adana

People dressed in striking costumes rowed their canoes on the Seyhan River as part of a Canoe Festival held in the southern province of Adana, creating a sight worth seeing.

On Sept. 10, two associations from the southern provinces of Mersin and Adana collaborated and organized the Canoe Festival with a fancy dress theme on the Seyhan River.

Hundreds of people participated in the festival with interesting and creative costumes.

Some participants joined the festival dressed as superheroes, such as Superman, Batman, and Spider-Man, while some preferred Arab sheik costumes, witch costumes, magician or princess outfits.

After dancing to the tune of music on land for a while, the festival participants enjoyed canoeing on the river.

Speaking to local media, Gürçay Yürüten, who organized the festival, stated that Adana managed to surprise him again with countless colorful costume ideas and the amount of participation.

Participants of the lively festival said they had a blast during the unique event and made wonderful memories.

ECONOMY Istanbul Airport set to become one of world’s top 5 airports

Istanbul Airport set to become one of world’s top 5 airports
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul Airport set to become one of world’s top 5 airports

    Istanbul Airport set to become one of world’s top 5 airports

  2. Vatican opens up palazzo built on ancient Roman ruins

    Vatican opens up palazzo built on ancient Roman ruins

  3. Istanbul Coffee Festival opens today

    Istanbul Coffee Festival opens today

  4. Taylor Swift, Shakira shine at MTV Video Music Awards

    Taylor Swift, Shakira shine at MTV Video Music Awards

  5. Apple bows to EU, unveils iPhone with USB-C charger

    Apple bows to EU, unveils iPhone with USB-C charger
Recommended
Coastline reopened to public amid demolition of skyscrapers

Coastline reopened to public amid demolition of skyscrapers
Brutal attack on 15-year-old by peers sparks outrage

Brutal attack on 15-year-old by peers sparks outrage
Sun-dried tomatoes exported to European countries

Sun-dried tomatoes exported to European countries
Miners’ choir to perform in quake zone

Miners’ choir to perform in quake zone
Ancient Armenian church hosts 11th special mass

Ancient Armenian church hosts 11th special mass
Storks unable to migrate thrive in river delta

Storks unable to migrate thrive in river delta
WORLD Russian ships damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Moscow

Russian ships damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Moscow

A Ukrainian cruise missile attack on a shipyard in Sevastopol in Moscow-controlled Crimea damaged two ships undergoing repairs, Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Istanbul Airport set to become one of world’s top 5 airports

Istanbul Airport set to become one of world’s top 5 airports

Istanbul Airport is set to become one of the top five airports in the world in four years, with the number of passengers using the airport forecast to exceed 100 million, according to Kadri Samsunlu, the CEO of İGA.
SPORTS Flick convinced right man for Germany job

Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job 

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9.