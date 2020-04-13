Family lives in truck amid COVID-19 outbreak

  • April 13 2020 15:54:00

TRABZON
A 56-year-old man has moved with his family to a wooden house built inside a truck in protection against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ömer Birinci, who lives in the Black Sea province of Trabzon, built the 20-square-meter house inside the truck as there is a ban on building in the city’s highlands.

Now, he is staying with his family in the wooden house in the body of the truck which he has parked on Beypınarı Plateau at an altitude of 2,100 meters.

The family, who lives in the truck with a bed, kitchen cabinet, oven, and stove, is far from the district center. The family spends time amid nature.

Turkey,

