Fallen sailors of sunken submarine remembered

  • April 06 2022 07:00:00

Fallen sailors of sunken submarine remembered

ÇANAKKALE
Fallen sailors of sunken submarine remembered

Fallen sailors of TCG Dumlupınar submarine that sank 69 years ago due to a collision in the Dardanelles Strait have been commemorated with a ceremony held in the western province of Çanakkale attended by local officials and residents.

The first ceremony was held on the deck of the TCG 18 March submarine, and Çanakkale Governor İlhami Aktaş and Garrison Commander Rear Admiral Turhan Ecevit laid wreaths on the sea at the spot where TCG Dumlupınar sank.

The second commemoration ceremony was held at the Nara Barbaros Martyrdom located in the city center, where a moment of silence was observed, the National Anthem was sung and prayers were made for the 81 fallen sailors.

After the official ceremonies, members of non-governmental organizations, locals and relatives of the fallen sailors left carnations on the graves.

The Balao-class submarine belonged to United States Navy in the name of USS Blower during World War II, but it was transferred to the Turkish Naval Forces in 1950, where it was recommissioned as the second TCG Dumlupınar.

Following a joint NATO training exercise held in the Mediterranean Sea, the submarine collided on April 4, 1953, on the way back with the Swedish-flagged ship Naboland in the Dardanelles, which resulted in the crew being trapped underwater.

Despite numerous attempts by engineers and divers, rescue efforts provided no results due to the severe currents and the depth of TCG Dumlupınar, and the morale of the trapped crew began to decline.

On April 7, three days after the accident, officials declared that the rising carbon dioxide levels inside the submarine would have killed any surviving crew, and the rescue operation was called off. Several songs were written and movies were made after the victims.

WORLD Peru imposes, then withdraws curfew to quell price protests

Peru imposes, then withdraws curfew to quell price protests
MOST POPULAR

  1. Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months

    Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months

  2. Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

    Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

  3. Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

    Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

  4. Turkey, US launch strategic mechanism to boost ties

    Turkey, US launch strategic mechanism to boost ties

  5. THY to expand international network with new routes

    THY to expand international network with new routes
Recommended
Turkish woman in UK named ‘Chef of the Year’

Turkish woman in UK named ‘Chef of the Year’
Young Turkish pianist on way to prominent school in Belgium

Young Turkish pianist on way to prominent school in Belgium
Illicit tobacco products, cigarette trade on the rise

Illicit tobacco products, cigarette trade on the rise
Turkey playing pivotal role in Ukraine crisis: Nuland

Turkey playing pivotal role in Ukraine crisis: Nuland
Minister unveils major investment plans for transport infrastructure

Minister unveils major investment plans for transport infrastructure
Turkey reports 12,213 new coronavirus cases, 37 more deaths

Turkey reports 12,213 new coronavirus cases, 37 more deaths
WORLD Peru imposes, then withdraws curfew to quell price protests

Peru imposes, then withdraws curfew to quell price protests

Peru’s president on Tuesday lifted a curfew he had decreed less than a day earlier in the country’s capital and its main port in a bid to quell sometimes violent protests over rising fuel and food prices.

ECONOMY Greece completes early repayment of bailout loans to IMF

Greece completes early repayment of bailout loans to IMF

Greece has repaid its outstanding debts dating back to its financial crisis to the International Monetary Fund, two years ahead of schedule, the country’s finance minister said on April 4.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.