Fake manuscripts to be on display

KONYA

An inventory, created through the examination and analysis of fake Torahs and Bibles seized in historical artifact fraud operations across various cities in Türkiye, will serve as a guide for identifying fake manuscripts more easily.

Fake Bibles and Torahs, which closely resemble original works, are being subjected to detailed examination and analysis at the Konya Regional Directorate of Manuscripts by experts in the field as part of a collaborative study with Necmettin Erbakan University (NEÜ).

Once the inventory work is completed, an exhibition will be organized to raise awareness.

Associate Professor İlker Mete Mimiroğlu, Head of the Early Christian and Byzantine Arts Department at NEÜ’s Faculty of Social and Human Sciences, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that they aim to create a highly beneficial database through their joint project with the Konya Regional Directorate of Manuscripts.

Mimiroğlu stated that Anatolia, with its millennia-old history, has hosted many civilizations and possesses an unparalleled wealth of historical artifacts. However, this richness has also fueled the production of counterfeit works and fraud.

Highlighting that fraudsters do not hesitate to use precious metals to increase credibility, Mimiroğlu said, "Due to widespread myths about Bibles written on gazelle skin and parchment manuscripts, we see that leather materials are frequently used, both for bindings and pages. To make fake works appear old, they are often left to oxidize in sewers, animal waste or soil for months or even years. Gold and silver are used to further enhance the artifact’s perceived importance. We also see metal casings, decorations with precious stones, and embellishments. In some cases, engravings so heavy they resemble stone coffins have been made. Fraudsters know no limits. We have also identified cases where the bindings of manuscripts are original, but the content is fake. Every possible technique and craftmanship method has been utilized."

This data will enable easier comparisons

Mimiroğlu stated that their inventory will serve as a guide in detecting fake works, which are often produced due to the high prices of Bibles or stories about historical Bibles such as the Gospel of Barnabas being in Anatolia.

"We are creating three-dimensional models of the materials and their digital twins. We are specifically focusing on illustrated sections and bindings. We are scanning them in high quality. We also plan to conduct pigment analyses using different methods. This project will take a few weeks. The results we obtain will be shared with the public through the exhibition. With this study, an initial assessment and inventory will be created. Experts will be able to make much easier comparisons based on this data," he explained.

Bekir Şahin, Director of the Konya Regional Directorate of Manuscripts, stated that they are preserving these fake books, which closely resemble originals, to prevent the spread of counterfeiting and plan to hold an exhibition to raise awareness.

Emphasizing the intensive work carried out by academics and institutional experts, Şahin said: "Currently, we have 32 works in our possession, and more continue to arrive from various sources. The Manuscripts Institution of Türkiye is one of the country's most specialized and significant institutions dealing with manuscripts. Along with those in Istanbul, a substantial collection has been formed."