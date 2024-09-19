'Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin debuts on 'Dancing with the Stars'

LOS ANGELES

Convicted con artist Anna Sorokin has hit the dancefloor on “Dancing With the Stars” with a featherweight — and very sparkly — ankle monitor.

The so-called ‘fake heiress,' who was convicted of swindling banks, hotels and friends in 2019 after falsely building a reputation as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey, debuted the ballroom-worthy ankle monitor during the premiere of “Dancing With the Stars'” new season on Sept. 17.

“It’s actually not a big issue at all. It’s pretty light and I asked them to make it tight so it doesn’t dangle. So it’s not so bad,” she told The Associated Press after the premiere. She and dance pro Ezra Sosa performed a routine set to Sabrina Carpenter's “Espresso.”

“It’s the real star of the show, let’s be honest here,” Sosa said of Sorokin's bedazzled ankle monitor.

“I think it’s kind of funny how people like — it’s not like an ankle weight," Sosa said. “It’s not like 20 pounds. It’s like literally less than a pound and it’s not a big deal.”

Sorokin acknowledged her debut didn't go as planned.

“I feel relieved that it’s over,” she said. “I feel like my dance could have been a little bit better, but I’m happy I’ve done this and it was a great experience all over.”

Sorokin said she hopes viewers will be somewhat forgiving despite her criminal history.

Early reviews from fans were not positive, with the phrase “Anna Delvey’s Lackluster DWTS Debut” among those trending on the social media site X.