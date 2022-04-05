Fairy chimneys of Çankırı await tourists

ÇANKIRI

The Central Anatolian province of Çankırı will open its fairy chimneys that look similar to the ones in the world-renowned Cappadocia region to tourism.

The 150 fairy chimneys are located in the Orta district, some 80 kilometers from Çankırı and some 120 kilometers from the capital Ankara.

“The erosion columns draw the attention of photography aficionados,” a local told the İhlas News Agency.

According to the agency report, the Sakeli village nearby the fairy chimneys is also another tourist hub.

“The village, which was declared as a protected site in 1990, welcomes local and international tourists with ancient rock settlements,” the agency has reported.

The fairy chimneys emerged following a geological process that began millions of years ago. Ancient volcanic eruptions blanket a region, like Çankırı’s Orta or the Cappadocia, in thick ash, which later solidifies into a soft rock.

Cappadocia is a large historical region in Central Anatolia with unique geological, historical and cultural features. Touristic destination Cappadocia includes four provinces, Nevşehir, Kayser, Aksaray and Niğde.