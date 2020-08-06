Facebook launches its new TikTok clone

  • August 06 2020 16:31:00

Facebook launches its new TikTok clone

CALIFORNIA
Facebook launches its new TikTok clone

Facebook’s Instagram is officially launching its answer to the hit short video app TikTok _ Instagram Reels.

The new Instagram feature will let users record and edit 15-second videos with audio, and will let users add visual effects. Users will be able to share Reels with followers in Instagram in a dedicated section called Reels in Explore, or in the Story feature where posts disappear after 24 hours.

The Reels option will be available in the Instagram app. The company has been testing Reels in Brazil since November and in France, Germany and India since earlier this summer.

TikTok launched a $200 million “creator fund” in July that it says will grow to over $1 billion in the U.S. in the next three years and more than double that globally, to pay video creators for their material.

TikTok, however, is under fire, possibly opening an opportunity for Facebook.

Microsoft is in talks to buy part of TikTok in what would be a forced sale, following threats from President Donald Trump to ban the Chinese-owned video app, which claims 100 million U.S. users and hundreds of millions globally.

Experts think Facebook has an opportunity to lure in young users with Reels, but its success is not guaranteed.
Since early July, some TikTok users have been posting videos urging viewers to follow them to other platforms like Instagram, reflecting the threat of a TikTok ban. Mary Keane-Dawson, Group CEO at the influencer marketing agency Takumi, said the creators she works with have been sad, angry and upset about the threat of a ban. Still, they’re “pragmatic,” she said, and the smart ones were already active on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Reels is debuting in over 50 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Japan, Australia and others, as well as officially launching in the test countries - Brazil, France, Germany and India.

Instagram has more than a billion users worldwide.

MOST POPULAR

  1. District governor of resort town dismissed

    District governor of resort town dismissed

  2. Turkey ramps up efforts to curb rising virus figures

    Turkey ramps up efforts to curb rising virus figures

  3. Ship carrying ammonium nitrate behind Beirut blast passed through Istanbul

    Ship carrying ammonium nitrate behind Beirut blast passed through Istanbul

  4. 13 of Turkey’s historic heritage sites destroyed by erroneous ‘restoration’

    13 of Turkey’s historic heritage sites destroyed by erroneous ‘restoration’

  5. Challenging Turkey’s NATO loyalty through Libya

    Challenging Turkey’s NATO loyalty through Libya
Recommended
Turkish Central Bank to use all tools to calm markets

Turkish Central Bank to use all tools to calm markets
Auto exports reach $2.2 bln in July

Auto exports reach $2.2 bln in July
Zynga buys Istanbul-based Rollic for $168 million

Zynga buys Istanbul-based Rollic for $168 million
Auto sales rise 387.5% year-on-year in July

Auto sales rise 387.5% year-on-year in July
Turk Eximbank, Denmarks Export Credit Agency ink deal

Turk Eximbank, Denmark's Export Credit Agency ink deal
Turkish, Asian banks ink $200 mln loan agreement

Turkish, Asian banks ink $200 mln loan agreement

WORLD China clears man of murder after 27 years behind bars

China clears man of murder after 27 years behind bars

A Chinese court has overturned the murder conviction of a man who spent 27 years behind bars for the crime, in a high-profile case that has thrown a spotlight on police torture in the justice system.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank to use all tools to calm markets

Turkish Central Bank to use all tools to calm markets

Turkey's Central Bank on Aug. 6 said it was ready to use "all available instruments to reduce the excessive volatility in the markets."

SPORTS Başakşehir knocked out of Europa League

Başakşehir knocked out of Europa League

Newly crowned Turkish Süper Lig champion Başakşehir’s delayed European campaign ended on Aug. 5 when it lost 3-0 at Copenhagen in a Europa League round of 16 game.