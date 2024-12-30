Eyes on next legal processes after life sentences in child murder case

DİYARBAKIR

In the Narin Güran murder case, all eyes are now on the forthcoming legal proceedings, as higher courts prepare to review appeals from three key suspects who have been sentenced to life in connection with her mysterious death.

After a tense day-long hearing, a Diyarbakır court sentenced Güran’s mother, elder brother and uncle to aggravated life imprisonment on Dec. 28 for jointly perpetrating the murder of the 8-year-old girl in the southeastern province.

Neighbor Nevzat Bahtiyar, who confessed to disposing of the body in a stream bed, was acquitted of murder but received a sentence of four years and six months for tampering with evidence.

While the Diyarbakır Bar Association welcomed the severe sentences handed to the family members, it deemed Bahtiyar’s penalty insufficient and intends to appeal.

The body of Güran, who had been missing for 19 days, was found in September in a bag in a river around 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from the village where she lived with her family.

Narin disappeared on Aug. 21, sparking a huge search effort in Türkiye, with a number of well-known figures joining a "Find Narin" social media campaign.

Prosecutors said in the indictment that the murder was likely committed by those close to Narin. They also accused Narin's uncle, who is the highest local administrator in the village, of misleading authorities during the initial manhunt.

The case, which has gripped the nation since late August and emerged as one of the year's most significant developments, concluded after just two hearings, with no confessions from the defendants.

Turkish courts typically release their reasoned judgments within two weeks of a verdict, heightening anticipation for the forthcoming detailed report, which is expected to shed light on the crime's circumstances and motives.

Narin was strangled to death — a heinous act allegedly carried out collectively by three individuals, an exceedingly rare occurrence. Legal experts speculate that one of the convicts might break their silence following the imposition of aggravated life sentences.

The court's brief ruling omitted detailed findings, leaving the public and media questioning the extent to which the case has been fully resolved.

Key evidence, such as the suspects' presence at the crime scene, their coordinated deletion of phone records via a specialized application and other concrete proof of collusion, was pivotal in establishing joint culpability.

In the Turkish judicial system, decisions by lower courts are subject to appellate review, provided the parties file objections. The defense team for the family members has already signaled its intention to appeal, asserting their clients’ innocence despite overwhelming evidence of complicity. Meanwhile, the Diyarbakır Bar Association will challenge the leniency of Bahtiyar’s sentence.

The convictions of the family members have been broadly welcomed.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç emphasized the significance of the swift verdict, stating, “It is paramount that this decision, rendered in alignment with the principles of the rule of law and judicial independence, resonates with the conscience of our nation.”

Similarly, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş remarked, “No judgment can bring back Narin, a child of our nation, but the sentences handed down have provided solace to the hearts of many.”