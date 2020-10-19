External assets at $227.4 bln in Aug

  • October 19 2020 11:43:00

External assets at $227.4 bln in Aug

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
External assets at $227.4 bln in Aug

Turkey's external assets were $227.4 billion at the end of August, down 10.2% from the end of last year, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Oct. 19. 

The country's liabilities against non-residents also fell 1% to hit $592.2 billion during the same period.

The net international investment position (NIIP) - the difference between external assets and liabilities - was minus $364.8 billion at the end of August 2020, versus minus $344.7 billion at the end of 2019.

Showing a snapshot in time, the NIIP, which can be either positive or negative, is the value of overseas assets owned by a nation, minus the value of domestic assets owned by foreigners, including overseas assets and liabilities held by a nation's government, the private sector, and its citizens.

Reserve assets, a sub-item under assets, were $83.8 billion at the end of August, down 20.8% from the end of December.

Other investments, another sub-item under assets, totaled $89.8 billion, also indicating a fall of 5.6% in the same period.

"Currency and deposits of banks, one of the sub-items of other investment, recorded $48.2 billion indicating an increase of 1.5% compared to the end of 2019," the bank noted.

On the liabilities side, direct investments - equity capital plus other capital - as of the end of August were $182.8 billion.

The figure was down 11.8% from the end of last year "with the contribution of the changes in the market value and foreign exchange rates."

At the end of 2019, the U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 5.95, while at the end of August one dollar was exchanged for 7.32 liras.

Non-residents' foreign exchange deposits were $33.9 billion, down 2.4%, in August versus the end of December.

It added that Turkish lira deposits rose 20.1% to $16.4 billion.

The Central Bank said that the total external loan stock of the banks amounted to $63.6 billion - down 6.3% - and total external loan stock of the other sectors was $94.1billion, down 3% over the same period.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to introduce new virus measures

    Turkey to introduce new virus measures

  2. Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Turkish Cyprus vote

    Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Turkish Cyprus vote

  3. Greece’s new anti-Turkey campaign to remain futile

    Greece’s new anti-Turkey campaign to remain futile

  4. Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan

    Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan

  5. Governor stirs debate for ordering restaurant to be closed due to unfounded reasons

    Governor stirs debate for ordering restaurant to be closed due to unfounded reasons
Recommended
Black Sea gas could meet 14 mln households needs for 25 years

Black Sea gas could meet 14 mln households' needs for 25 years
Turkeys daily power consumption down 4.3 pct on Oct 17

Turkey's daily power consumption down 4.3 pct on Oct 17
Minister unveils flexible employment package

Minister unveils flexible employment package
Patent applications rise 47% in 2019

Patent applications rise 47% in 2019
Short-term external debt stock at $132.8 bln

Short-term external debt stock at $132.8 bln

Turkey to reveal artificial intelligence strategy

Turkey to reveal artificial intelligence strategy
WORLD Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Tens of thousands of Chileans gathered in the central square of Santiago to mark the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Oct. 18 devolving by nightfall into riots and looting.
ECONOMY External assets at $227.4 bln in Aug

External assets at $227.4 bln in Aug

Turkey's external assets were $227.4 billion at the end of August, down 10.2% from the end of last year, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Oct. 19. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Göztepe 3-2 to top Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe beat Göztepe 3-2 to top Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe defeated Göztepe 3-2 Sunday to lead the Turkish Süper Lig.