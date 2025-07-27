Exports to Africa nearly reach $10 billion in first half of 2025

Exports to Africa nearly reach $10 billion in first half of 2025

ISTANBUL
Exports to Africa nearly reach $10 billion in first half of 2025

Türkiye’s exports to Africa edged closer to $10 billion in the first six months of 2025, according to data from the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM), with Morocco emerging as the top recipient.

Morocco imported $1.8 billion worth of Turkish goods in January–June, leading the continent as improvements in bilateral relations and Türkiye’s proximity continued to boost trade.

Egypt followed with $1.6 billion in imports, while Libya received $1.3 billion. Other key markets included Tunisia with $554.1 million, South Africa with $303.5 million and Nigeria with $242.3 million.

In terms of growth in value, Türkiye’s exports to Morocco increased by $345 million from the same period last year. Exports to Libya grew by $262 million, the Democratic Republic of Congo by $103 million, Niger by $91.5 million and Ghana by $68.1 million.

Chemical products topped the list of Türkiye’s exports to the continent, totaling $1.3 billion. This was followed by cereals, grains, oilseeds and derivatives with $1.2 billion, steel with $942.4 million, textiles and raw materials with $675.5 million and automotive products with $619 million.

 

TIM,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria and Saudi Arabia sign energy cooperation agreement

Syria and Saudi Arabia sign energy cooperation agreement
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria and Saudi Arabia sign energy cooperation agreement

    Syria and Saudi Arabia sign energy cooperation agreement

  2. Boeing workers threaten strikes at fighter jet factories

    Boeing workers threaten strikes at fighter jet factories

  3. CK Hutchison seeks Chinese investor for Panama ports deal

    CK Hutchison seeks Chinese investor for Panama ports deal

  4. Turkish auto market braces for slowdown after tax overhaul

    Turkish auto market braces for slowdown after tax overhaul

  5. IDEF 2025 concludes with $9 billion in defense contracts

    IDEF 2025 concludes with $9 billion in defense contracts
Recommended
Syria and Saudi Arabia sign energy cooperation agreement

Syria and Saudi Arabia sign energy cooperation agreement
Boeing workers threaten strikes at fighter jet factories

Boeing workers threaten strikes at fighter jet factories
CK Hutchison seeks Chinese investor for Panama ports deal

CK Hutchison seeks Chinese investor for Panama ports deal
Turkish auto market braces for slowdown after tax overhaul

Turkish auto market braces for slowdown after tax overhaul
IDEF 2025 concludes with $9 billion in defense contracts

IDEF 2025 concludes with $9 billion in defense contracts
European Union resigned to 15 percent US tariff

European Union resigned to 15 percent US tariff
Landmark energy law expected to help meet climate goals

Landmark energy law expected to help meet climate goals
WORLD Syria sets date for selection of new transitional parliament

Syria sets date for selection of new transitional parliament

Syrian authorities announced on Sunday that a new transitional parliament would be selected in September, with local electoral bodies picking two-thirds of the lawmakers and the country's interim president naming the rest.
ECONOMY Syria and Saudi Arabia sign energy cooperation agreement

Syria and Saudi Arabia sign energy cooperation agreement

Syria and Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding on July 27 to strengthen bilateral cooperation in several energy sectors, including electricity, oil, and gas.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿