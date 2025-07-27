Exports to Africa nearly reach $10 billion in first half of 2025

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s exports to Africa edged closer to $10 billion in the first six months of 2025, according to data from the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM), with Morocco emerging as the top recipient.

Morocco imported $1.8 billion worth of Turkish goods in January–June, leading the continent as improvements in bilateral relations and Türkiye’s proximity continued to boost trade.

Egypt followed with $1.6 billion in imports, while Libya received $1.3 billion. Other key markets included Tunisia with $554.1 million, South Africa with $303.5 million and Nigeria with $242.3 million.

In terms of growth in value, Türkiye’s exports to Morocco increased by $345 million from the same period last year. Exports to Libya grew by $262 million, the Democratic Republic of Congo by $103 million, Niger by $91.5 million and Ghana by $68.1 million.

Chemical products topped the list of Türkiye’s exports to the continent, totaling $1.3 billion. This was followed by cereals, grains, oilseeds and derivatives with $1.2 billion, steel with $942.4 million, textiles and raw materials with $675.5 million and automotive products with $619 million.