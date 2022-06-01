Exports surged 25 percent to $23.4 billion in April

  • June 01 2022 07:00:00

Exports surged 25 percent to $23.4 billion in April

ANKARA
Exports surged 25 percent to $23.4 billion in April

Turkey’s exports increased by 24.6 percent in April from a year ago to stand at $23.4 billion, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on May 31.

Imports grew by 35 percent on an annual basis to $29.5 billion.
Consequently, the country’s trade balance posted a deficit of $6.1 billion in April, rising 98.5 percent compared with the same month of 2021.

On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, exports increased 8.4 percent in April from March, while imports remained unchanged.

The export-to-import coverage ratio dropped from 85.9 percent in April last year to 79.3 percent.

Germany was the largest export market for Turkey. Shipments to this country amounted to $2 billion, followed by the U.S. at $1.8 billion and the U.K. at 1.2 billion.

Exports to Italy and Iraq stood at $1.1 billion and $1 billion, respectively.

On the import side, Russia topped the list. Turkey purchased $5.5 billion worth of goods from Russia in April. The country’s imports from China and Germany were $3.3 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively. Italy and India ranked fourth and fifth in the list at $1 billion worth of imports each.

On the back of the April data, Turkey’s exports reached $83.5 billion in the first four months of the year, rising 21.6 percent from a year ago, while imports increased by 40.2 percent on an annual basis to $116 billion.

The foreign trade gap widened 130 percent in January-April to $32.6 billion, with the export-to-import coverage ratio falling from 82.9 percent to 72 percent, TÜİK data showed.

Economy,

ECONOMY London unveils watered-down audit reform plans

London unveils watered-down audit reform plans
MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower

    Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower

  2. Asphalt melts due to torrid weather in Denizli

    Asphalt melts due to torrid weather in Denizli

  3. Nordic states’ admission to NATO risk for alliance: Erdoğan

    Nordic states’ admission to NATO risk for alliance: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey summons French, German envoys over PKK activities

    Turkey summons French, German envoys over PKK activities

  5. MHP leader warns against US bases in Greece

    MHP leader warns against US bases in Greece
Recommended
China’s factories creep back to life as Covid curbs ease

China’s factories creep back to life as Covid curbs ease
London unveils watered-down audit reform plans

London unveils watered-down audit reform plans
People turning to cars as ‘investment’

People turning to cars as ‘investment’
Tüpraş leads Top 500 Enterprises list

Tüpraş leads Top 500 Enterprises list
Turkish economy grows 7.3 percent in first quarter

Turkish economy grows 7.3 percent in first quarter
Russians lose Netflix in latest pullout over Ukraine

Russians lose Netflix in latest pullout over Ukraine
WORLD Populist millionaire faces ex-rebel for Colombia presidency

Populist millionaire faces ex-rebel for Colombia presidency

Leftist Sen. Gustavo Petro celebrated his first-round lead in Colombia’s presidential election in the way most politicians would: in a conference room packed with hundreds of supporters as confetti rained down upon him.

ECONOMY London unveils watered-down audit reform plans

London unveils watered-down audit reform plans

Britain yesterday unveiled long-awaited reforms to the country’s corporate reporting and audit regime via a new regulator after a swathe of recent high-profile bankruptcies - but the revamp is a watered-down version of an originally mooted shake-up.

SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.