Exports of goods and services support financial stability: VP Yılmaz

Exports of goods and services support financial stability: VP Yılmaz

ANKARA
Exports of goods and services support financial stability: VP Yılmaz

Increases in exports of goods and services contribute to reserve accumulation, financial stability and the disinflation process by reducing the current account deficit and the need for foreign currency, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said, welcoming the latest foreign trade data.

Exports rose by 13.8 percent in July from a year ago to $22.5 billion, hitting a historically high level for the month, while the foreign trade deficit shrank 42.3 percent to $7.24 billion.

The 12-month rolling exports totaled $261.5 billion, another record level for Türkiye, up by 3.4 percent on a yearly basis.

In the first seven months of 2024, exports grew 4.1 percent year-on-year to $148.8 billion.

Imports fell 8.4 percent to $198.6 billion, which led to a foreign trade deficit of $49.8 billion, down 32.5 percent from a year ago.

In an environment of political and macroeconomic stability and confidence, we will continue to maintain our export-oriented sustainable growth target in the medium-term program, which we will update in September, Yılmaz wrote on X.

He stressed that despite a period of sluggish demand in foreign markets, especially in Europe, Türkiye’s exports, which are an important indicator of the rebalancing policy in growth, continue to increase.

Commenting on the July foreign trade figures, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said, “We expect a significant decline in the annual current account deficit in July.”

“We will make the sustainable current account deficit and gains in reserves permanent by accompanying cyclical factors with structural reforms,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital

Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital
LATEST NEWS

  1. Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital

    Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital

  2. Intel academy issues report on Israeli far-right

    Intel academy issues report on Israeli far-right

  3. Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

    Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

  4. Gaza food blogger serves 'hope on a plate' to war-weary kids

    Gaza food blogger serves 'hope on a plate' to war-weary kids

  5. Tourists flock to Ballet Festival in Bodrum

    Tourists flock to Ballet Festival in Bodrum
Recommended
Turkish tax authority fine tobacco firm $181 mln

Turkish tax authority fine tobacco firm $181 mln
Tourist arrivals in Antalya top 9 million in seven months

Tourist arrivals in Antalya top 9 million in seven months
Non-financial companies’ net FX deficit grows: Data

Non-financial companies’ net FX deficit grows: Data
Abdülhamid Han ship dispatched to Black Sea for drilling

Abdülhamid Han ship dispatched to Black Sea for drilling
US recession fears haunting investors, stocks

US recession fears haunting investors, stocks

Global food prices stable for 2nd straight month in July

Global food prices stable for 2nd straight month in July
WORLD Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

Kamala Harris's campaign branded Donald Trump "scared" on Aug. 3 after he proposed changing the debate schedule.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Turkish women's volleyball team triumphed over the Dominican Republic 3-1 in their second match at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1, clinching a place in the quarterfinals.

﻿