Exports in September reach all-time high of $22.6 billion

ANKARA
Türkiye's monthly exports hit an all-time high value of $22.6 billion in September, rising 3 percent on an annual basis, the trade minister said on Oct. 2.

Addressing a press conference in Ankara, Omer Bolat said the annualized exports also reached a record high in September, rising 3.2 percent to hit $269.7 billion.

Bolat said that in the first nine months of 2025, the exports amounted to $200.6 billion, up 4.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

"In the first nine months of this year, we recorded a $8.3 billion increase in the overall exports compared to the same period of last year," Bolat said.

He added that in 20 of the last 28 months, the goods exports rose, reaching monthly record levels in 16 of those.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's imports were also up in September, rising 8.8 percent year-on-year to $29.5 billion, amounting to a foreign trade deficit of $6.9 billion, up 33.4 percent on an annual basis.

In the first nine months of the year, Türkiye's imports totaled $67 billion, rising 11.8 percent, while the annualized foreign trade deficit amounted to $89.3 billion in September, rising 13.5 percent.

Bolat emphasized that Türkiye's monthly foreign trade deficit fell in 16 months of the last 28 months.

"We reached the goods and services export target of $390 billion in September, which we set at the beginning of the year," he added.

