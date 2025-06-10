Export climate for manufacturers improves slightly

Export climate for manufacturers improves slightly

ISTANBUL
Export climate for manufacturers improves slightly

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing Export Climate Index ticked up to 51 in May from 50.8 in April.

The index posted above the 50 no-change mark for the seventeenth consecutive month to signal a further strengthening in the export climate for Turkish manufacturing exporters.

The latest improvement was only slight but a little more pronounced than that seen in April, the survey said.

The United States, which is the second-largest export market, registered a solid increase in output during May, with the rate of expansion reaccelerating after easing to a 19-month low in April, according to the survey.

Alongside the U.S., the Middle East remained a key source of export opportunities midway through the second quarter, it noted.

“In Europe, the demand picture was mixed. Sustained increases in business activity were seen in a number of key markets, including Italy, Spain and the Netherlands while further reductions in output were recorded in France, Germany and Romania,” it said.

Despite the variations in global trade conditions at present, there are enough pockets of growth among key export partners to mean that the overall demand climate for Turkish manufacturing exporters improved again during May, commented Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The rebound in growth in the U.S. was a key highlight of the month, while firms will be hoping to see something similar among the larger European economies to really provide a boost to overall conditions, Harker said.

manufacturers, Exports,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

    Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

  2. Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

    Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

  3. Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

    Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

  4. Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

    Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

  5. DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan

    DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan
Recommended
Trump says China deal done, Beijing to supply rare earths

Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths
Treasury sees $6.3 bln cash surplus in May

Treasury sees $6.3 bln cash surplus in May
Free zones hit record high export of $1.18 bln

Free zones hit record high export of $1.18 bln
World Bank ups Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.1 percent

World Bank ups Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.1 percent
Baykar to showcase drones at International Paris Air Show

Baykar to showcase drones at International Paris Air Show
IMF team makes first Syria visit since 2009

IMF team makes first Syria visit since 2009
ECBs Lagarde slams coercive trade policies

ECB's Lagarde slams 'coercive trade policies'
WORLD Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

The Polish government survived a vote of confidence in parliament on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk sought to reassert his authority after the defeat of a key ally in the recent presidential election.
ECONOMY Trump says China deal done, Beijing to supply rare earths

Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths

U.S. President Donald Trump touted Wednesday an agreement reached between Washington and Beijing after two days of trade talks, saying China would supply "magnets, and any necessary rare earths" to the world's biggest economy.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿