Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

ISTANBUL
Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s (İSO) export climate for Turkish manufacturers continued to improve at the start of 2025, with demand conditions strengthening to the largest in five months.

The index posted 51.2 in January, up from 50.9 in December and signaling a 13th consecutive monthly strengthening of export demand conditions.

Any reading above the 50 no-change mark indicates an improvement in the health of the export climate, with any reading below 50 signaling a deterioration.

Although modest, the latest improvement in the export climate was the most pronounced since August 2024, the survey said.

Output in Germany, the single largest export market for Turkish manufacturers, stabilized in January, thereby ending a seven-month sequence of decline, it noted.

Further expansions in business activity were registered in the United Kingdom and the United States during January, although in both cases rates of growth softened from the end of 2024, it added.

Other sources of growth among the top 10 export destinations for Turkish manufactured goods included Spain and Russia, both of which saw output rise solidly in January, according to the survey.

“The start of 2025 saw a continuation of the trends seen toward the end of 2024, with markedly differing performances across some of Turkish manufacturing’s key export partners,” commented Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

With global trade patterns in flux, there is a deal of uncertainty about the future, but for now, the overall picture is one of improving demand conditions, helping Turkish exporters to pick up business, he said.

Türkiye, Exports,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

    Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

  2. Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing

    Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing

  3. La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps

    La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps

  4. 8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

    8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

  5. Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis

    Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis
Recommended
Musks DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Musk's DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns
Turkish Technic ink deal with Air India Express

Turkish Technic ink deal with Air India Express
Pace of increase in construction costs slows further

Pace of increase in construction costs slows further
Authorities scrutinize doctors’ earnings, tax payments

Authorities scrutinize doctors’ earnings, tax payments
Carmakers hope to keep strong export momentum this year

Carmakers hope to keep strong export momentum this year
Website listing supermarket prices may help fight inflation

Website listing supermarket prices may help fight inflation
French wine and spirits exports declined 4 percent last year

French wine and spirits exports declined 4 percent last year
WORLD Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

The crisis arising from a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas seems to be heading toward a resolution, Israeli media reported late Wednesday.

ECONOMY Musks DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Musk's DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Young engineers deployed across the U.S. government as part of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency have triggered alarm throughout Washington's security establishment.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿