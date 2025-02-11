Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s (İSO) export climate for Turkish manufacturers continued to improve at the start of 2025, with demand conditions strengthening to the largest in five months.

The index posted 51.2 in January, up from 50.9 in December and signaling a 13th consecutive monthly strengthening of export demand conditions.

Any reading above the 50 no-change mark indicates an improvement in the health of the export climate, with any reading below 50 signaling a deterioration.

Although modest, the latest improvement in the export climate was the most pronounced since August 2024, the survey said.

Output in Germany, the single largest export market for Turkish manufacturers, stabilized in January, thereby ending a seven-month sequence of decline, it noted.

Further expansions in business activity were registered in the United Kingdom and the United States during January, although in both cases rates of growth softened from the end of 2024, it added.

Other sources of growth among the top 10 export destinations for Turkish manufactured goods included Spain and Russia, both of which saw output rise solidly in January, according to the survey.

“The start of 2025 saw a continuation of the trends seen toward the end of 2024, with markedly differing performances across some of Turkish manufacturing’s key export partners,” commented Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

With global trade patterns in flux, there is a deal of uncertainty about the future, but for now, the overall picture is one of improving demand conditions, helping Turkish exporters to pick up business, he said.