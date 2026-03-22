Explosive-laden unmanned surface vehicle washes ashore on Black Sea

ORDU

An unmanned surface vehicle (USV) carrying an estimated two tons of ammunition has washed ashore near the port district of Ünye in Ordu province along Türkiye’s Black Sea coast, prompting heightened security measures in the area.

According to local authorities, the device was detected near the shoreline and subsequently secured by Coast Guard teams, who transferred it to a controlled zone.

Officials confirmed the presence of significant explosive material onboard, raising concerns over maritime safety.

Following the incident, fishing activities were temporarily suspended, with local fishermen instructed to avoid sailing until March 23. Residents were also urged to exercise caution along coastal areas.

Çevizdere neighborhood head Şükrü Balcıoğlu warned the public in a statement, noting that both land and sea zones had been secured by law enforcement and stressing the need for vigilance.

Incidents of this nature have been linked to drifting military equipment originating from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has affected Black Sea security dynamics.