Experts warn against cosmetic height reduction amid rising demand from abroad

ISTANBUL

Women, mainly from the United Kingdom, are traveling to Türkiye to undergo height reduction surgery in pursuit of a more petite appearance, sparking debate among medical experts.

The controversial procedure, which involves surgically shortening the leg bones, is increasingly being requested for cosmetic reasons, despite serious health warnings as reported by Turkish newspaper Habertürk.

Specialists stressed that while the operation can correct medical issues such as leg length discrepancies, opting for it solely for aesthetic purposes carries significant risks, including life-threatening complications.

Turkish surgeons say that requests for height reduction stem from both social and psychological pressures.

“We see patients choosing it because of environmental pressures or women wishing to appear shorter than their partners. But these are major surgeries, and patients must weigh the benefits and risks carefully,” said Şükrü Yazar, the head of the Turkish Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery.

Orthopedics specialist Barış Görgün explained that the procedure can shorten femur bones by up to 4 centimeters and shin bones by around 3 centimeters, resulting in a total reduction of 6-8 centimeters. The bones are then fixed with plates or rods, requiring months of recovery and intensive physical therapy.

“Complications can include infection, delayed healing or even pulmonary embolism,” he cautioned.

Türkiye has become a leading destination for medical tourism. However, experts warn that a rise in such surgeries could pose reputational risks if complications become widespread.