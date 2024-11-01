Experts to uncover secret of statue at Garibin Tepe

VAN
During archaeological excavations in Van’s Tuşba district, a basalt stone statue weighing nearly one ton, dating back to the Urartian period, was uncovered in an area that was subjected to a rescue excavation last year.

Excavations continue at the historical site identified last year during a rescue operation at Garibin Tepe, located 30 kilometers from the city center and 3 kilometers from Ayanis Castle.

The excavation, led by Van Museum under the scientific supervision of Professor Mehmet Işıklı from Atatürk University Department of Archaeology, was focused on the southern part of the hill this year.

In an area where a previous excavation revealed a monumental structure, academics encountered a basalt stone statue measuring 2 meters in length and 1 meter in width.

The neck part of the nearly one-ton statue, which is considered monumental, was broken, and the statue was transported to the Van Museum for restoration. After detailed examinations by a team from Ankara, the mystery of the basalt statue is expected to be solved.

Işıklı said that they are continuing their work on the southern section of the hill this year, recalling that a lion statue was found during a rescue excavation conducted in 1995.

Stating that sculpture is one of the least understood areas in Urartian archaeology, Işıklı said, “In Urartian art, there are very limited works related to plastic arts, namely sculpture. We are working with only a few examples. In metal or stone, we don’t have much data in terms of sculpture. In this regard, pieces of an object related to a lion statue were previously found in the excavation area. This year, however, we encountered a find that surprised us greatly. A striking example of Urartian plastic art made of basalt was unearthed.”

Noting that questions about the statue’s significance and appearance will be answered after detailed work at the museum, Işıklı said:

"This is a statue carved as a solid block. We cannot say anything definitive at the moment about what it represents, as it is highly stylized, approximately 2 meters long and 1 meter wide, and monumental. The statue is being transported to the Van Museum, where preliminary studies and interventions will take place. After restoration, we will gain more insight. It is a striking find in an area with very few unique Urartian artifacts."

Emphasizing that Garibin Tepe is an exciting site, Işıklı continued, “We are encountering such a monumental, three-dimensional statue for the first time. We hope to gain more detailed information after the initial studies. It resembles a figure with a carved base, a stylized head, a square prism-shaped body, and indiscernible facial features. It appears monumental. Whether it represents a divine or royal figure is very hard to determine. We even considered if it was a postmodern statue."

