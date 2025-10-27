Experts suggest micromobility solutions to ease Istanbul’s traffic woes

Istanbul’s worsening traffic gridlock, a daily frustration for millions, could be alleviated by embracing micromobility options such as bicycles, scooters and skateboards, according to experts.

 

Associate Professor Selim Dündar of Okan University noted that an average citizen in Istanbul loses around 105 hours annually due to traffic delays. Citing Istanbul Municipality’s Urban Transport plan, he said the city see about 30 million daily trips, projected to rise to 38 million by 2040, with most journeys made for work or school.

 

Dündar emphasized that private cars, carrying an average of 1.4 passengers, account for 36 percent of trips, creating excessive road pressure. He suggested improving public transport quality and expanding micromobility infrastructure to encourage alternative travel.

 

Around 1 million people in Istanbul are estimated to use micromobility vehicles. Traffic safety expert Özgür Şener added that limited bike paths and a lack of driver awareness pose risks, urging stronger infrastructure and safety regulations.

