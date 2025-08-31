Experts blame illegal floors in 2019 building collapse

Experts blame illegal floors in 2019 building collapse

ISTANBUL
Experts blame illegal floors in 2019 building collapse

The 2019 collapse of an apartment building in Istanbul’s Kartal district that killed 21 people was caused by illegally added floors and substandard construction materials, a new expert report filed in court has suggested.

 

The report prepared by a five-member panel said two extra floors were illegally added to the Yeşilyurt Apartment, originally designed for seven stories, enlarging each level by 41 square meters, daily Hürriyet reported on Aug. 31.

 

The findings also revealed that the concrete used failed to meet safety standards and included sea sand, with mussel shells visible in the mortar.

 

Prosecutors have charged 34 people, including the building’s designer, Suzan Çayır, construction manager Uğur Mısırlıoğlu, technician Arzu Keleş, municipal staff and engineers. The indictment seeks prison terms of up to 15 years.

 

The report found Mısırlıoğlu and the building’s owner and contractor, Hikmet Yeşilyurt, primarily responsible for the collapse. Five municipal employees were deemed secondarily at fault, while no fault was assigned to the remaining defendants.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Minister vows to shield judiciary as new legal year begins in Türkiye

Minister vows to shield judiciary as new legal year begins in Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Minister vows to shield judiciary as new legal year begins in Türkiye

    Minister vows to shield judiciary as new legal year begins in Türkiye

  2. Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona

    Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona

  3. Özel pledges maritime ministry under CHP rule

    Özel pledges maritime ministry under CHP rule

  4. Earthquake readiness top priority for Hagia Sophia renovation: Minister

    Earthquake readiness top priority for Hagia Sophia renovation: Minister

  5. US suspends visa approvals for Palestinians: Report

    US suspends visa approvals for Palestinians: Report
Recommended
Minister vows to shield judiciary as new legal year begins in Türkiye

Minister vows to shield judiciary as new legal year begins in Türkiye
Özel pledges maritime ministry under CHP rule

Özel pledges maritime ministry under CHP rule
Earthquake readiness top priority for Hagia Sophia renovation: Minister

Earthquake readiness top priority for Hagia Sophia renovation: Minister
Schools across Türkiye kicks off orientation week for first grades

Schools across Türkiye kicks off orientation week for first grades
Erdoğan holds key meetings in China, invites Putin to Türkiye

Erdoğan holds key meetings in China, invites Putin to Türkiye
Atatürk’s footage released for 1st time on Victory Day

Atatürk’s footage released for 1st time on Victory Day
Türkiye’s largest crater lake closed to visitors due to bear attacks

Türkiye’s largest crater lake closed to visitors due to bear attacks
WORLD Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona

Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona

Fierce Mediterranean winds forced a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid and hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists, including environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg, to return to Barcelona, organisers said on Monday.
ECONOMY Installed power capacity surpasses 120 GW in July

Installed power capacity surpasses 120 GW in July

Türkiye’s total installed electricity capacity exceeded 120,000 megawatts as of the end of July, according to a statement from the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced Friday.

﻿