Expert fuels concerns over mosquito threat in Istanbul

  • July 17 2021 07:00:00

Expert fuels concerns over mosquito threat in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Expert fuels concerns over mosquito threat in Istanbul

A Turkish academic has raised the alarm over looming disease threats that could be caused by Asian tiger mosquitos which have recently been seen frequently and especially in Istanbul.

Many complaints have been coming in from Istanbul residents who generally get bitten by the Asian tiger mosquito, a carrier of malaria, yellow fever, the West Nile virus and the Zika virus.

The itchiness and redness caused by its bites is more persistent than those from other mosquitoes, according to those complaining.

Developing a long-term and environmentally friendly solution to the latest mosquito threat, Necla Birgül İyison, an academic from Boğaziçi University, made a series of suggestions regarding the increasing population of Asian tiger mosquitos and the characteristics of this species.

Pointing out that the Asian tiger mosquito species was first seen in Turkey’s northwestern Thrace region in 2011, İyison said that it can adapt quickly to the environment and multiply since it is an invasive species.

Noting that Istanbul is a transit point due to its geographical location, the academic emphasized that Asian tiger mosquitoes can flock to the region due to the consequences of climate change.

Reminding that mosquitoes lay eggs in stagnant wetlands, she recommended that residents should not leave water-holding objects near their living spaces.

“Streams, ponds, water channels, cans, pools are among the places where these mosquitoes can lay their eggs,” she added.

Meanwhile, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality warned residents about the danger of mosquitoes with a short message it sent last week.

“Areas where water can accumulate, such as bins, pools and flower pots are a good breeding ground for mosquitoes. They can breed enough to disturb the environment in a glass of water,” it said in its message.

ARTS & LIFE Excavations start in Aççana Mound

Excavations start in Aççana Mound
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s longest, most iconic train journey resumes after virus shutdown

    Turkey’s longest, most iconic train journey resumes after virus shutdown

  2. I will convey messages of world peace from Turkish Cyprus: Erdoğan

    I will convey messages of world peace from Turkish Cyprus: Erdoğan

  3. New printings of Turkish lira banknotes set for release

    New printings of Turkish lira banknotes set for release

  4. AKP, MHP agree to lower election threshold to 5 percent

    AKP, MHP agree to lower election threshold to 5 percent

  5. What good news will Erdoğan disclose in Northern Cyprus?

    What good news will Erdoğan disclose in Northern Cyprus?
Recommended
Traffic checks tightened ahead of busy Eid al-Adha holiday

Traffic checks tightened ahead of busy Eid al-Adha holiday
Forest fires break out across Turkey as mercury rises

Forest fires break out across Turkey as mercury rises
Buca Prison shut down after 62 years

Buca Prison shut down after 62 years
Fishermen in Lake Van cast lines as fishing ban ends

Fishermen in Lake Van cast lines as fishing ban ends
HDP MP returns to parliament after verdict on rights violation

HDP MP returns to parliament after verdict on rights violation
I will convey messages of world peace from Turkish Cyprus: Erdoğan

I will convey messages of world peace from Turkish Cyprus: Erdoğan
WORLD Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends - with disagreements

Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends - with disagreements

Welcoming Angela Merkel to the White House for a final time, President Joe Biden renewed his concerns to the German chancellor on July 15 about a major, nearly complete Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline but said they agreed Russia must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon.
ECONOMY Turkey’s Green Deal road map released

Turkey’s Green Deal road map released

The Turkish Trade Ministry on July 16 released its detailed plan to adapt with the European Green Deal standards in its economic activity, particularly the exporting sectors.
SPORTS Bike tour on busy Ankara highway suspended

Bike tour on busy Ankara highway suspended

A road bike tour being held in Turkey’s capital was canceled on the 25th kilometer of the route as necessary precautions had not been taken on the track beforehand.