Exhibition on motherhood opens at Ankara museum

ANKARA

A new exhibition exploring the themes of motherhood and family through archaeological artifacts, ethnographic items, handcrafts, tablets and paintings opened to visitors on May 11 at the Ethnography Museum in the capital Ankara, marking Mother’s Day.

Titled "Anatolia: Mothers Who Give Life to the Earth and Leave Their Mark on Time," the exhibition was organized under the leadership of Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry.

It features 138 original items selected from 23 different museums. Of these, 63 objects are being displayed for the first time.

The exhibition aims to highlight the historical transformation of the maternal experience and invites reflection on contemporary discussions around women and motherhood.

By connecting the past and present, the exhibition highlights women's work, the experience of motherhood and societal memory.

According to a statement from the ministry, the exhibition presents a layered narrative spanning from the Neolithic era to the present day. It brings together diverse life stories and production practices, from fertility goddesses to lullabies, laments to lacework and everyday objects.

The exhibition reinterprets motherhood beyond idealized clichés, exploring its emotional, social and realistic dimensions. Through it, visitors have the opportunity to witness women’s relationship with life and their place in collective memory through the items they produced with their hands and hearts, the statement highlighted.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until July 15.