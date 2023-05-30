Excavations start on popular Sedir Island

MUĞLA

Excavations have begun to unearth 2,600-year-old archaeological remains on the Sedir (Cleopatra) island in the Gulf of Gökova, which is one of the most important blue voyage destinations.

Professor Adnan Diler, the scientific consultant of the excavation, explained that the island is known for its golden yellow fine sand and beach, which is under protection, and that after the excavations, it will be recognized as an ancient city with the emergence of the castle walls, theater, agora and churches.

Sedir Island, visited by thousands of local and foreign tourists every year, is known for its protected golden yellow sand and calm beach. With archaeological excavations, the goal is to show the cultural aspect of the island, which dates back to the 6th century B.C.

Since there is no land connection to the island, daily boat tours departing from Ula Akyaka and Marmaris Çamlı neighborhoods are provided for transportation.

Sedir Island is home to many towers and fortification walls made of neat cut stone, the temple of Apollo and the churches built in its place, a well-preserved theater, the agora, and the ruins of an ancient port on the shores surrounding the island. In the first phase of the excavations, work is being carried out to clean the plants so that the visitors to see the ancient structures and fortification walls.

While there is no cedar tree on Sedir (cedar) Island, which is also known as Cleopatra Island, olive, bush and pine trees dominate the island. While many harbor remains can be found along the coast surrounding the island, it is a first-degree archaeological and first-degree natural protected area, as well as a Special Environmental Protection area.

Sedir Island is the largest of a triple island group full of ancient ruins. The sand on its Cleopatra beach, which emerged with geological formations and is under protection, consists of limestone droplets. It is forbidden to take this rare sand out of the beach.

Diler stated that Sedir Island was not a Hellenistic Greek city, as foreign archaeologists claimed, adding: “The main purpose of our work here is to understand the structuring processes of these cities in Caria. A significant part of our foreign colleagues thinks that Sedir was a Greek city founded in the Hellenistic era. But our work here has shown that this is wrong. On the contrary, Sedir’s architecture, structure and the tombs in the necropolis (cemetery), based on the water baptism ceremonies in the Christian era on the island of Orata, date back to the Hittite era.”

Stating that Sedir Island is shown as a settlement in both written sources and archaeological finds, especially since the 5th century, Diler said: “The first traces of settlement here go back to the 6th century B.C., that is, from our time to 2,600, or even 2,700. The settlement was in the area surrounded by walls on the east of the hill. There is a sanctuary in the area surrounded by walls. We have been carrying out work here for a long time. Besides, there is a late period Agora. There is one of the biggest basilicas of Caria. We will also work there.”

Stating that Sedir Island is mostly known for its fine golden yellow sand and beach, Diler said, “In our program this year, we make a great effort for the city walls, the theater, and the ruins on the coast to be seen. The ruins here can be seen from the sea, and all the structures on the visitor route on the island can be seen after excavations and cleaning. These remains highlight the cultural character and identity of this place. Then this place will also be recognized as an ancient city.”