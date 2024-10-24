Ex-minister Çakmakoğlu dies at 93

ANKARA

Former Defense Minister Sabahattin Çakmakoğlu has died at the age of 93 in the capital Ankara after a series of health problems, local media reported on Oct. 24.

Born in 1930, Çakmakoğlu was primarily known for his tenure in the defense minister, a position he held for nearly three years. He also served briefly as the interior minister in 1991 and represented the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) as a parliament member for the central province of Kayseri from 2007 to 2011.

Çakmakoğlu will be laid to rest in his hometown of Kayseri on Oct.25, the reports said.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a figure who has served our state with exceptional dedication across various ranks and has contributed significantly with his noteworthy and successful endeavors,” MHP lawmaker İsmet Büyükataman stated in a written message.

“His commendable efforts, undertaken on behalf of our nation in the parliament and across various state institutions, will always be remembered with gratitude,” he said.

Çakmakoğlu completed his primary and secondary education in Kayseri. He graduated from Ankara University’s Political Science Faculty in 1953.