Evergrande shares rise after reports of restructure

  • January 25 2022 01:56:00

Evergrande shares rise after reports of restructure

BEIJING
Evergrande shares rise after reports of restructure

Shares in debt-laden Chinese property giant Evergrande rallied yesterday after a state firm official was appointed to its board, paving the way for a government rescue plan.

Evergrande, which has been teetering on the brink for months owing to its struggles in servicing a debt pile of more than $300 billion, ended up nearly four percent higher yesterday.
The rally came after a stock exchange filing on Jan. 23 showed the company has appointed Liang Senlin of China Cinda Asset Management - one of the country’s four biggest state asset managers - to its board.

The provincial government of Guangdong, where the firm is headquartered, is currently overseeing Evergrande’s debt restructuring process and appointing an official from a major state asset manager appears to have pleased investors.
State-owned firms are expected to take over the ailing property giant’s assets and the company set up a risk management committee in December 2021, with senior officials from state entities to facilitate the process.
The company has repeatedly said it will finish its projects and deliver them to buyers in a desperate bid to salvage its debts, despite having missed a payment of more than $1.2 billion in December.
China’s property firms have struggled in the wake of Beijing’s drive to curb excessive debt in the real estate sector as well as address rampant consumer speculation.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Fashion icon of France Thierry Mugler dies

Fashion icon of France Thierry Mugler dies
MOST POPULAR

  1. Flights suspended in Istanbul due to heavy snowfall

    Flights suspended in Istanbul due to heavy snowfall

  2. Academic walked 7,500 km in Siberia to reveal origin of Turks

    Academic walked 7,500 km in Siberia to reveal origin of Turks

  3. Turkey condemns attacks on UAE, Saudi Arabia

    Turkey condemns attacks on UAE, Saudi Arabia

  4. Official flies home with wingsuit every day after work

    Official flies home with wingsuit every day after work

  5. Iran fails to meet conditions in natural gas contract: Turkey

    Iran fails to meet conditions in natural gas contract: Turkey
Recommended
Eurozone economic growth slows sharply in January

Eurozone economic growth slows sharply in January
Iran fails to meet conditions in natural gas contract: Turkey

Iran fails to meet conditions in natural gas contract: Turkey
Turkeys auto parts industry plans $2 billion investment

Turkey's auto parts industry plans $2 billion investment
Tesla plans to sell its four models in Turkey

Tesla plans to sell its four models in Turkey
Top crypto platforms want regulation for transparency

Top crypto platforms want regulation for transparency
Regulator laying ground for EV charging stations

Regulator laying ground for EV charging stations
WORLD Armenian president quits over lack of influence in ‘difficult times’

Armenian president quits over lack of influence in ‘difficult times’

Armenian President Armen Sarkisian has that he was resigning his largely ceremonial position, citing the inability of his office to influence policy during times of national crisis

ECONOMY Evergrande shares rise after reports of restructure

Evergrande shares rise after reports of restructure

Shares in debt-laden Chinese property giant Evergrande rallied yesterday after a state firm official was appointed to its board, paving the way for a government rescue plan.
SPORTS Galatasaray drops further in Turkish Süper Lig with Trabzonspor loss

Galatasaray drops further in Turkish Süper Lig with Trabzonspor loss

Galatasaray’s woeful Turkish Süper Lig season hit a new low on Jan. 23 when the Istanbul club lost 2-1 to leader Trabzonspor at home