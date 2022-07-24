Evergrande ousts top executives

  • July 24 2022 10:38:00

Evergrande ousts top executives

BEIJING
Evergrande ousts top executives

Embattled Chinese real estate giant Evergrande has ousted its CEO and CFO after an internal investigation into why banks seized over $2 billion from the firm’s property services arm, the company has said.

Embattled Chinese real estate giant Evergrande has ousted its CEO and CFO after an internal investigation into why banks seized over $2 billion from the firm’s property services arm, the company has said.

The resignations come as Evergrande fights for survival and works to reach a restructuring agreement with debtors, to whom it owes an estimated $300 billion.

The executives were forced to step down following an internal investigation into why banks unexpectedly seized 13.4 billion yuan ($2 billion) in deposits from its real estate services unit, Evergrande Property Services.

Investigators established the money was seized because it was being used as a guarantee to allow a “third party” to obtain a loan, according to a statement from the company released late Friday night.     

Funds obtained from that loan were then “diverted back to the Group via third parties and were used for... general operations”, it added.

Struggling giant 

Once a leading light in China’s real estate sector, Evergrande has in recent months scrambled to offload assets.    

Evergrande’s woes have had knock-on effects throughout China’s property sector, with some smaller firms also defaulting on loans and others struggling to find enough cash.     

Long heavily dependent on loans to finance their massive developments, China’s real estate firms have found themselves in trouble as a push by Beijing to reign in indebtedness has cut cash flows.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Nearly 290 terrorists neutralized in Claw-Lock Operation: Ministry

Nearly 290 terrorists neutralized in Claw-Lock Operation: Ministry
MOST POPULAR

  1. Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess

    Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess

  2. Erdoğan vows to work for peace in Ukraine

    Erdoğan vows to work for peace in Ukraine

  3. Planned fashion show in Lake Salda stirs controversy

    Planned fashion show in Lake Salda stirs controversy

  4. Turkey to protect its rights in east Med, Cyprus: Erdoğan

    Turkey to protect its rights in east Med, Cyprus: Erdoğan

  5. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM
Recommended
Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess

Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess
Tesla installing first charging station in Türkiye

Tesla installing first charging station in Türkiye
Japan core consumer prices up 2.2 percent in June

Japan core consumer prices up 2.2 percent in June    
US airlines post profits, but struggle to boost capacity

US airlines post profits, but struggle to boost capacity
Domestic tourism spending and travel increased in first quarter

Domestic tourism spending and travel increased in first quarter
New company launches up 40 pct in June

New company launches up 40 pct in June
WORLD China launches second of three space station modules

China launches second of three space station modules

China launched on Sunday the second of three modules needed to complete its new space station, state media reported, the latest step in Beijing’s ambitious space programme.

ECONOMY Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess

Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess

Volkswagen has unexpectedly announced that its CEO Herbert Diess will step down in a few weeks after four years at the head of the German auto giant as it attempts an ambitious shift towards electric vehicles.

SPORTS Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir and Pedro Pichardo of Portugal added world titles to their respective Olympic crowns on July 23, but there was injury heartbreak for Canada’s Damian Warner in the decathlon.