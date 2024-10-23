Eva Mendes says she ‘wasn’t a great actress’

Eva Mendes admitted in an interview with The Sunday Times that she was “never in love with acting,” so there’s no real urgency to ending her 10-years and counting break from it.

The actress has not starred in a feature film since a small supporting role in partner Ryan Gosling‘s 2014 directorial effort “Lost River,” although she lent her voice on a 2021 episode of “Bluey” on ABC Kids.

“I was never in love with acting. I don’t mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn’t a great actress,” Mendes said. “I had my moments when I worked with really great people.”

As far as Mendez sees it, her best acting work came when she was starring opposite Gosling in 2012’s crime drama “The Place Beyond on the Pines” or when he was directing her in “Lost River.” She said, “He gets something out of me that’s never been accessible before.”

Mendes told “The View” in 2022 that she hopes to act again one day, although the project would have to be “special” and not include violence or sexuality. In her new interview with The Sunday Times, Mendes said acting with Gosling would be an easy way to get her back on screen.

Mendes’ last leading role in a movie was the 2012 drama “Girl in Progress,” directed by Patricia Riggen. The Lionsgate release only grossed $3 million at the box office. In that same year, Mendes played supporting roles in critical favorites “Place Beyond the Pines” and Leos Carax’s Cannes stunner “Holy Motors.” Mendes’ last live-action television role was a supporting turn in Larry David’s 2013 HBO original movie “Clear History.”

