Eurozone economy to 'remain weak’

FRANKFURT
The eurozone economy will struggle to get back on its feet in the new year after stagnating at the end of 2024, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Jan. 30.

The eurozone economy "is set to remain weak in the near term", Lagarde said at a press conference.

The ECB's monetary policy "remains restrictive", she said, indicating that elevated borrowing costs to act as a brake on growth and that more cuts could follow.

The European Central Bank cut interest rates again on Jan. 30 and signaled more to come as the eurozone economy flatlines, while warning of trade tensions and uncertainty amid U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist agenda.

The central bank cut its benchmark deposit rate by a further quarter point to 2.75 percent, its fifth reduction since June last year.

