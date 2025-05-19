European tourist trains turn their routes to Istanbul

European tourist trains turn their routes to Istanbul

ANKARA
European tourist trains turn their routes to Istanbul

Two iconic European tourist trains are once again setting their sights on Istanbul, the Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

 

The Paris-Istanbul tourist train operated by Hungary’s national railway company MAV entered Türkiye on May 17, while the renowned Simplon Orient Express will arrive in Istanbul on June 4.

 

According to Uraloğlu, the MAV train departs from Paris and follows a scenic route through Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Bulgaria before reaching Türkiye.

 

After entering the country through the Kapıkule border crossing in the Thracian city of Edirne, the train will be operated by Turkish State Railways on the final leg to Istanbul’s historic Sirkeci Station, where it is expected to arrive the following day.

 

Upon arriving in Istanbul, the passengers will get the chance to explore the megacity’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

 

The return journey is scheduled to begin on May 19.

 

Uraloğlu noted that the train made stops in Istanbul last year on May 10 and Oct. 20. While this year’s first journey includes 60 passengers, the train is set to make a second visit to Türkiye on May 29.

 

Uraloğlu also confirmed the return of the Simplon Orient Express, which made trips to the country on June 5 and Aug. 28 last year.

 

67 travelers will arrive from Paris to Istanbul, while 37 will travel from Istanbul to Paris through the tourist train, Uraloğlu noted.

 

The return trip for the train, which traverses some of Europe’s most picturesque countries, is scheduled for June 6.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

    Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

  2. EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

    EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

  3. DEM Party meets CHP in push for terror-free Türkiye process

    DEM Party meets CHP in push for terror-free Türkiye process

  4. Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria

    Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria

  5. Turkish Cuisine Week kicks off with celebrations at UNESCO in Paris

    Turkish Cuisine Week kicks off with celebrations at UNESCO in Paris
Recommended
DEM Party meets CHP in push for terror-free Türkiye process

DEM Party meets CHP in push for terror-free Türkiye process
Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria

Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria
Turkish Cuisine Week kicks off with celebrations at UNESCO in Paris

Turkish Cuisine Week kicks off with celebrations at UNESCO in Paris
Bodrum should impose tourist fee, says mayor

Bodrum should impose tourist fee, says mayor
Turkish swimmers attacked by shark in Pacific Ocean

Turkish swimmers attacked by shark in Pacific Ocean
Court lifts travel ban on senior TÜSİAD officials

Court lifts travel ban on senior TÜSİAD officials
Erdoğan to attend Turkic states summit in Hungary

Erdoğan to attend Turkic states summit in Hungary
WORLD EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

The EU decided to lift its economic sanctions on Syria to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their country after over a decade of civil war, the bloc’s foreign policy chief announced Tuesday.

ECONOMY Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul ranks sixth among expat cities that offer the cheapest cost to relocate for the first six months, according to a report by Remitly, a digital remittance company.

SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿