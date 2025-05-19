European tourist trains turn their routes to Istanbul

ANKARA

Two iconic European tourist trains are once again setting their sights on Istanbul, the Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

The Paris-Istanbul tourist train operated by Hungary’s national railway company MAV entered Türkiye on May 17, while the renowned Simplon Orient Express will arrive in Istanbul on June 4.

According to Uraloğlu, the MAV train departs from Paris and follows a scenic route through Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Bulgaria before reaching Türkiye.

After entering the country through the Kapıkule border crossing in the Thracian city of Edirne, the train will be operated by Turkish State Railways on the final leg to Istanbul’s historic Sirkeci Station, where it is expected to arrive the following day.

Upon arriving in Istanbul, the passengers will get the chance to explore the megacity’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

The return journey is scheduled to begin on May 19.

Uraloğlu noted that the train made stops in Istanbul last year on May 10 and Oct. 20. While this year’s first journey includes 60 passengers, the train is set to make a second visit to Türkiye on May 29.

Uraloğlu also confirmed the return of the Simplon Orient Express, which made trips to the country on June 5 and Aug. 28 last year.

67 travelers will arrive from Paris to Istanbul, while 37 will travel from Istanbul to Paris through the tourist train, Uraloğlu noted.

The return trip for the train, which traverses some of Europe’s most picturesque countries, is scheduled for June 6.