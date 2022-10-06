Erdoğan attends European Political Community summit in Prague

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has represented Türkiye at the first summit of the newly established European Political Community in Prague on Oct. 6 and was scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with prominent world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, President of EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen as well as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Erdoğan led a big delegation in Prague that included Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, presidential advisor İbrahim Kalın, the head of the Communication Directorate Fahrettin Altun as well as special envoy for the normalization with Armenia Serdar Kılıç.

The summit brought 27 EU nations and 17 countries in the wider European continent under the European Political Community, a new platform created by French President Macron after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The idea of this new community is to bring all the European countries together around the same table to discuss ways to resolve the continent’s security problems.

In the format of an intergovernmental meeting, all the countries are represented equally and no final communiqué was planned to be issued after the summit. Erdoğan attended the opening session and a round table meeting devoted to peace and stability in Europe and was scheduled to attend the closing dinner hosted by Czech leadership.

 

 



