EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes face CSKA Moscow in key game

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Anadolu Efes Istanbul will seek to maintain their top spot as they face second-placed CSKA Moscow in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game on Feb. 4.

The Round 23 match will kick off at the Megasport Arena in Moscow at 1700GMT.

Despite trailing on the leaderboard, the Russian side has been dominant over Anadolu Efes, winning their last 10 encounters, including the first game of this season in Istanbul.

The defending EuroLeague champions from Russia also defeated the Istanbul club 81-80 in a close Round 15 game.

Anadolu Efes' outstanding run in EuroLeague this season has seen them clinch victory in 19 of 22 games, and they head into Tuesday's encounter unbeaten in seven consecutive matches.

CSKA Moscow have won 16 matches up to now and will want a victory to close the gap with the Turkish side.

When the two sides faced off in the league final last year, CSKA Moscow won 91-83 to clinch their 8th EuroLeague title.

Shane Larkin named MVP for January

Anadolu Efes superstar Shane Larkin on Feb. 3 was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for January.

The American point guard averaged 25.7 points and 4.5 assists in six games over the past month.

The 27-year-old was previously named MVP for four straight rounds, a feat unmatched in EuroLeague history.