Eurofighter talks continue with UK: Report

ANKARA

Türkiye's efforts to acquire Eurofighter jets are continuing with the United Kingdom, defense sources have said, amid reports that Germany has formally blocked the sale of the aircraft to Ankara.

"The process is ongoing. We have not received any information regarding the allegations," private broadcaster NTV quoted Turkish Defense Ministry sources as saying on April 22.

The remarks came after German media reported that Berlin’s caretaker government, led by the Social Democrats and the Greens, had decided to halt the sale of Eurofighter jets to Türkiye.

The decision, reportedly based on political concerns including the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, was first published last week by the financial daily Handelsblatt.

İmamoğlu was arrested on March 23 on corruption charges, the same day his party announced his presidential candidacy.

The sources said the official price offer for the jets was submitted to Türkiye on March 13 and the response, expected to include a counteroffer, is still being finalized.

The Eurofighter, jointly produced by Germany, the U.K., Italy and Spain, requires unanimous approval from all four countries for export.