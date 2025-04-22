Eurofighter talks continue with UK: Report

Eurofighter talks continue with UK: Report

ANKARA
Eurofighter talks continue with UK: Report

Türkiye's efforts to acquire Eurofighter jets are continuing with the United Kingdom, defense sources have said, amid reports that Germany has formally blocked the sale of the aircraft to Ankara.

"The process is ongoing. We have not received any information regarding the allegations," private broadcaster NTV quoted Turkish Defense Ministry sources as saying on April 22.

The remarks came after German media reported that Berlin’s caretaker government, led by the Social Democrats and the Greens, had decided to halt the sale of Eurofighter jets to Türkiye.

The decision, reportedly based on political concerns including the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, was first published last week by the financial daily Handelsblatt.

İmamoğlu was arrested on March 23 on corruption charges, the same day his party announced his presidential candidacy.

The sources said the official price offer for the jets was submitted to Türkiye on March 13 and the response, expected to include a counteroffer, is still being finalized.

The Eurofighter, jointly produced by Germany, the U.K., Italy and Spain, requires unanimous approval from all four countries for export.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

    Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

  2. Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world

    Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world

  3. Zelensky calls for 'unconditional ceasefire' after Russian attack kills nine

    Zelensky calls for 'unconditional ceasefire' after Russian attack kills nine

  4. Germany, France, UK say Israel's Gaza aid blockade 'must end'

    Germany, France, UK say Israel's Gaza aid blockade 'must end'

  5. Baghdad invites new Syrian leader to summit

    Baghdad invites new Syrian leader to summit
Recommended
Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections
Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world

Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world
Istanbul shaken by 6.2-magnitude earthquake

Istanbul shaken by 6.2-magnitude earthquake
Traffic accident claims 8 lives, injures 11 in eastern city

Traffic accident claims 8 lives, injures 11 in eastern city
Spring rains unite lake with Black Sea in rare incident

Spring rains unite lake with Black Sea in rare incident
Ministry launches youth-focused agricultural program

Ministry launches youth-focused agricultural program
Widespread business closures in Antalya over fire safety concerns

Widespread business closures in Antalya over fire safety concerns
WORLD Zelensky calls for unconditional ceasefire after Russian attack kills nine

Zelensky calls for 'unconditional ceasefire' after Russian attack kills nine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Wednesday for an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire", hours after a Russian drone strike on a bus killed nine and as his top aide met Kiev's allies in London.
ECONOMY Istanbul Jewelry Show hosts more than 30,000 visitors

Istanbul Jewelry Show hosts more than 30,000 visitors

The 57th edition of the Istanbul Jewelry Show (IJS), one of the most important events in the industry, welcomed 31,459 visitors from 129 countries.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿