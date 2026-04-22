EU unveils plans to tackle energy crisis

BRUSSELS

The EU unveiled on April 22 plans to address the energy crisis triggered by the war in the Middle East, including improved monitoring of jet fuel supplies as the prospect of shortages rattles Europe ahead of the summer travel season.

Rather than any flagship measures, Brussels outlined recommendations for member states and initiatives to be presented as part of what the European Commission called a "toolbox" to help navigate current and future straits.

Here are some of the steps that EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said "will bring both immediate and more structural relief measures to European citizens and businesses".

Jet fuel

The commission said it would establish a "fuel observatory" to track EU production, imports, exports and stock levels of transport fuels.

While Brussels has said there is currently no evidence of "actual shortages", focus will initially be on aviation fuels.

The commission will coordinate with member states, fuel suppliers, airports and airlines on the sourcing of alternative jet fuel supply and propose measures to optimise its distribution across the bloc to ensure availability.

About 20 percent of jet fuel consumed in the 27-nation EU relies on imports via the Strait of Hormuz that has been effectively closed by the war.

Next month the EU will also issue guidance on "flexibilities" allowed by current rules on the handling of airport slots and of anti-tankering — provisions limiting how much fuel a plane can take off with — as well as public service obligations.

EU transport chief Apostolos Tzitzikostas said Tuesday that Brussels was also considering importing more jet fuel from the US and requiring member states to hold minimum reserves.

Gas and fertilizers

The EU said it would coordinate both gas storage filling to avoid price hikes and, as for jet fuels, any possible oil stock releases that might become necessary.

It suggested that nations consider filling gas tanks a little less than usual, up to 80 percent of capacity rather than 90 percent, and added that it could further lower the threshold to 75 percent if needed.

Since the beginning of US and Israeli strikes against Iran, the EU spent an additional 24 billion euros ($28.2 billion ) on energy imports because of higher prices, according to Brussels.

For fertilisers, whose prices have also skyrocketed, the EU will present an action plan in May to diversify supplies and support European production.

Relaxed rules and best practices

The commission will adopt a temporary state aid framework to allow member states more wiggle room to support the "most exposed sectors".

European countries will be able to help heavy industry, agriculture and fishing among others.

Brussels will share best practices from across the bloc to reduce energy consumption and speed the uptake of renewables, such as incentives for heat pumps and solar energy.

By the summer, it will present an "electrification action plan" to further accelerate "the shift to homegrown clean energy", which is to include a new "electrification target".

The commission said it would propose a review of production criteria for renewable hydrogen to speed up development of hydrogen-based alternative fuels such as Sustainable Aviation electro-Fuels (eSAF).