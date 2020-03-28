EU-Turkey talks continue on refugee deal

  • March 28 2020 14:25:03

EU-Turkey talks continue on refugee deal

BRUSSELS - Anadolu Agency
EU-Turkey talks continue on refugee deal

REUTERS Photo

The EU foreign service is still assessing the implementation of the EU-Turkey deal, the European Commission’s foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano said on March 27.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell “informed EU leaders about the ongoing work” on March 26 during the virtual summit of European heads of state and government, he said.

Borell is “in regular phone contact" with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, in addition to expert-level discussions, the spokesperson added.

The EU’s diplomatic service is supposed to deliver a report on the implementation and the future prospects of the 2016 EU-Turkey deal on migration.

Borrell said on Monday that the assessment would include topics of visa liberalization and customs union as well, which was equally mentioned in the 2016 agreement.

He also assured that continuing the cooperation would be in “mutual interest” for both parties.

The chief of EU diplomacy was tasked to hold talks with Çavuşoğlu to find means to better implement the deal after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Brussels two weeks ago.

Erdoğan started negotiations with the European Council’s President Charles Michel and European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen.

In March 2016, the EU and Turkey reached an agreement to stop irregular migration through the Aegean Sea, and improve the conditions of more than 3 million Syrian refugees in Turkey.

The deal has been successful in stemming refugee flows, but the EU’s reluctance to take in refugees from Turkey, and bureaucratic hurdles in transferring promised funds for refugees, have led to sharp criticism from Turkish politicians.

The EU had pledged €6 billion ($6.5 billion) aid for the refugees, but so far transferred less than half of that, according to Ankara.

Turkish politicians also criticized its European partners for not fully implementing the 2016 agreement, and backing away from their political commitments, including visa liberalization for Turkish citizens traveling to Europe, opening new chapters in the accession process, and negotiations on upgrading the EU-Turkey Customs Union.

Earlier this month, tens of thousands of refugees tried to cross the Greek border after Turkish authorities announced they would no longer try to block asylum seekers from reaching Europe.

The decision came after 34 Turkish soldiers lost their lives in a Syrian regime attack in the Idlib de-escalation zone. The renewed attacks risked another wave of migration to Turkey, which already hosts 3.7 million Syrian refugees and says it cannot take in any more.

Migrants,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tightens measures in 30 big cities, bans intercity travels as virus death toll reaches 92

    Turkey tightens measures in 30 big cities, bans intercity travels as virus death toll reaches 92

  2. Transport minister removed from post

    Transport minister removed from post

  3. Turkey moves migrants from Greek border amid virus pandemic

    Turkey moves migrants from Greek border amid virus pandemic

  4. Turkey announces new measures as virus death toll reaches 75

    Turkey announces new measures as virus death toll reaches 75

  5. WHO envoy: Turkey’s approach is proactive

    WHO envoy: Turkey’s approach is proactive
Recommended
Turkish Airlines limits domestic flights

Turkish Airlines limits domestic flights
Turkish scientists working on COVID-19 vaccine

Turkish scientists working on COVID-19 vaccine
Turkey destroys dozens of mines in northern Syria

Turkey destroys dozens of mines in northern Syria
Turkey neutralizes 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey 'neutralizes' 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey moves migrants from Greek border amid virus pandemic

Turkey moves migrants from Greek border amid virus pandemic
Transport minister removed from post

Transport minister removed from post
WORLD Turkish Cyprus to tackle virus with Ankaras support

Turkish Cyprus to tackle virus with Ankara's support

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), in cooperation with Turkey, will overcome the coronavirus outbreak and economic troubles it brings, said country’s prime minister on March 27.
ECONOMY Turkey maintains ‘contactless’ external trade, minister says

Turkey maintains ‘contactless’ external trade, minister says

The Turkish Trade Ministry has developed various ways to maintain the flow of goods through its border gates and ports despite travel bans introduced at the beginning of March, when the coronavirus pandemic started spreading around the world, according to the trade minister.
SPORTS 4 Fenerbahçe Beko players, staffers test positive for coronavirus

4 Fenerbahçe Beko players, staffers test positive for coronavirus

Four people from the Fenerbahçe Beko basketball team tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the club said on March 27.