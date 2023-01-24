EU to hold Ukraine event on Feb 22 in Istanbul

EU to hold Ukraine event on Feb 22 in Istanbul

ANKARA
EU to hold Ukraine event on Feb 22 in Istanbul

The European Union is planning to hold a special event dedicated to the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Istanbul, a senior EU official has said.

EU Ambassador to Türkiye, Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut told the Turkish media on Jan. 23 that the event to be held in Istanbul on Feb. 22 will mark the first anniversary of the unprovoked and unlawful aggression of Russia against Ukraine.

A senior Ukrainian official as well as a representative of the Turkish government will also attend the event, Meyer-Landrut said, adding it will create an opportunity for the discussion of geopolitical and economic consequences of the ongoing war.

“This event, at the same time, is another way of expressing our support to Ukraine. The start of the Russian aggression on Feb. 24 last year has become a decisive moment in European history,” he said.

Likening the start of war in Europe with the 9/11 terror attacks against the United States by the jihadist terrorists, Meyer-Landrut stressed “I can tell that there is a similar important security situation in Europe. There is a merciless and big war in our continent. This is a war that has consequences beyond the European continent.”

Russia waged a war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, claiming its objective is to clear the country from the Nazi-like rulers.

Türkiye has become an influential regional actor in the context of the war by securing a grain corridor to avoid a global food crisis. It also mediated a prisoner exchange between the two warring sides.

TÜRKIYE MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court for HDP case

MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court for HDP case
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court for HDP case

    MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court for HDP case

  2. Poland asks Germany for tank OK; Ukraine targets corruption

    Poland asks Germany for tank OK; Ukraine targets corruption

  3. Türkiye condemns Dutch politician tearing apart Quran

    Türkiye condemns Dutch politician tearing apart Quran

  4. 506 PKK terrorists neutralized so far in Operation Claw-Lock: Akar

    506 PKK terrorists neutralized so far in Operation Claw-Lock: Akar

  5. EU to hold Ukraine event on Feb 22 in Istanbul

    EU to hold Ukraine event on Feb 22 in Istanbul
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Dutch politician tearing apart Quran

Türkiye condemns Dutch politician tearing apart Quran
Erdoğan says no support for Swedens NATO bid

Erdoğan says no support for Sweden's NATO bid
Türkiye slams Sweden over anti-Islam, anti-Türkiye acts

Türkiye slams Sweden over anti-Islam, anti-Türkiye acts
Türkiye summons Swedish envoy over Stockholms permission for Quran burning

Türkiye summons Swedish envoy over Stockholm's permission for Quran burning
Greece violating treaties by arming Aegean islands: Erdoğan

Greece violating treaties by arming Aegean islands: Erdoğan
Turkish FM urges US to see real face of FETÖ amid investigations

Turkish FM urges US to see real face of FETÖ amid investigations
WORLD Poland asks Germany for tank OK; Ukraine targets corruption

Poland asks Germany for tank OK; Ukraine targets corruption

Poland has officially requested permission from Germany to transfer its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine where they can help fight Russia's invasion, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said Tuesday.
ECONOMY Iraqi central bank chief leaves post

Iraqi central bank chief leaves post

Iraq’s prime minister said yesterday the country’s central bank governor had been relieved of his duties as the local currency continues to fall against the dollar.

SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.