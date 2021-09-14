EU to cooperate further with Ankara on migration

  • September 14 2021 15:52:00

EU to cooperate further with Ankara on migration

VAN
EU to cooperate further with Ankara on migration

The European Union intends to strengthen cooperation with Turkey on the issues of irregular migration and border security, the head of the EU Delegation to Turkey, has said.

Speaking at a news conference in the eastern Turkish province of Van, Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut told how in recent years the EU provided support worth over €350 million, adding that the bloc is ready to maintain cooperation and support on the issue.

He said the EU is closely following developments in Afghanistan, especially immigration and security, after the Taliban formed an interim government last week.

After hearing about the difficulties that Turkey faces on the Iranian border where Afghan migrants are likely to try to cross, Meyer-Landrut said such difficulties are shared by Turkey, the region, and Europe, as well as the rest of the world.

The European Council will quadruple its humanitarian aid for the Afghan public to €200 million by the end of 2020, as discussed at a U.N. conference in Geneva on Monday aiming to raise more money for growing humanitarian needs in Afghanistan.

Meyer-Landrut said the EU joins Turkey in its aim to support the countries neighboring Afghanistan to provide asylum for Afghan refugees and ensure their safety.

While Turkey and the EU agree on ways to manage immigration and borders, the issue gained further importance on the country’s eastern border with recent developments, he added.

Underlining that the EU intends to prevent illegal immigration, Meyer-Landrut said the bloc also wants to increase and strengthen the capacity for immigration management and prevent human trafficking plus the smuggling of drugs and arms as well.

Concerns have risen over a possible spike in migrants from Afghanistan due to the United States’ pullout from the country after two decades.

Turkey hosts nearly 5 million refugees, more than any country in the world.

After the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011, Turkey adopted an “open-door policy” for people fleeing the conflict, granting them “temporary protection” status.

Afghans are believed to be the second-largest refugee community in Turkey after Syrians while authorities say there are 182,000 registered Afghan migrants in the country and up to an estimated 120,000 unregistered ones.

Many of the migrants arriving via Iran are heading for Istanbul to find work or passage to another coastal city from which to embark for Europe.

The authorities recently said that Turkey will not bear the burden of migration crises experienced as a result of the decisions of third countries.

Diplomacy,

TURKEY Turkey cannot shoulder new migration burden, Erdoğan tells German counterpart

Turkey cannot shoulder new migration burden, Erdoğan tells German counterpart
MOST POPULAR

  1. Former Miss Turkey’s inheritance to be distributed to firefighters

    Former Miss Turkey’s inheritance to be distributed to firefighters

  2. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  3. Man dies suspiciously during hair transplant

    Man dies suspiciously during hair transplant

  4. AKP favors preserving laicism by constitution: Spokesperson

    AKP favors preserving laicism by constitution: Spokesperson

  5. Alarm bells ringing for protected lake in Turkey’s northwest

    Alarm bells ringing for protected lake in Turkey’s northwest
Recommended
Turkey cannot shoulder new migration burden, Erdoğan tells German counterpart

Turkey cannot shoulder new migration burden, Erdoğan tells German counterpart
Turkey’s economic parameters surpassed pre-pandemic period: Erdoğan

Turkey’s economic parameters surpassed pre-pandemic period: Erdoğan
Public transport use in Istanbul declines by half due to COVID-19

Public transport use in Istanbul declines by half due to COVID-19
Providing Afghan people humanitarian aid is moral duty: Turkish FM

Providing Afghan people humanitarian aid is moral duty: Turkish FM
AKP favors preserving laicism by constitution: Spokesperson

AKP favors preserving laicism by constitution: Spokesperson
Man dies suspiciously during hair transplant

Man dies suspiciously during hair transplant
WORLD Putin self-isolates after COVID cases in inner circle

Putin self-isolates after COVID cases in inner circle

Russian President Vladimir Putin is self-isolating as a precaution after several members of his entourage fell ill with COVID-19, but is "absolutely" healthy and does not have the disease himself, the Kremlin said on Sept. 14.

ECONOMY Turkey sees more than 141,400 housing sales in August

Turkey sees more than 141,400 housing sales in August

Turkey recorded 141,400 housing sales in August, down 17% year-on-year, the country's statistical authority announced on Sept. 14. 
SPORTS In historic first, couple officiates at Turkish football game

In historic first, couple officiates at Turkish football game

Love of football has brought together many a family, but a football game in Turkey’s capital has taken that shared love of sports to a new level.