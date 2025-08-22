EU to continue investments in Türkiye for green transition

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

The EU is planning investments to support Türkiye’s green transition, as the country works toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2053.

Maria Luisa Wyganowski, the head of cooperation at the EU Delegation to Türkiye, said the EU and Türkiye have been in constant cooperation since the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA) funds were implemented.

Wyganowski spoke at a Sustainable Transport Summit in Istanbul held by the Green Development Foundation (Yekav).

The EU aims to expand its investments in sustainable transportation and the transition to a green economy with its Green Deal.

Türkiye stands out among other countries due to its geographical location and growing energy and transportation infrastructure.

With the Green Deal, the EU aims to modernize railways, expand electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, transition to a green public transport system and boost renewable energy investments, with funding for Türkiye in these areas expected in the near future.

The transition to low-carbon production and environmentally friendly transportation is key for Türkiye’s exports to the EU market, as well as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

Wyganowski said Türkiye’s efforts in sustainability will help the country to reach net zero emissions by 2053 within the targets, while the EU is signing railway, transportation, maritime cooperation and emissions trading projects with Türkiye to contribute to the efforts.

She stated that the EU Delegation in Türkiye has been closely collaborating with the country, emphasizing that public funds alone are insufficient to achieve green transition goals and urging the private sector to increase investment.

She stressed that the EU is continuing emissions trading, carbonization and maritime cooperation with Türkiye.