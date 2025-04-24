EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Washington fury

BRUSSELS

The EU has slapped Apple and Meta with 700 million euros in fines for breaking digital competition rules, risking the wrath of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The penalties threaten to cause more tension in the already fraught relationship between the bloc and Trump, as the two sides discuss a deal to avoid his sweeping tariffs on the EU.

The European Commission fined Apple 500 million euros ($570 million) after concluding the company prevented developers from steering customers outside its App Store to access cheaper deals.

The EU also fined Meta 200 million euros over its "pay or consent" system after it violated rules on the use of personal data on Facebook and Instagram.

The fines are the first under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which came into effect last year, forcing the world's biggest tech firms to open up to competition in the EU.

They could rise further if Meta and Apple fail to comply within 60 days, the commission said, threatening the U.S. giants with "periodic penalty payments."

The EU bolstered its legal arsenal over the past two years with major twin laws, the Digital Services Act and the DMA.

But since Trump's return to the White House, there have been concerns that the EU would shy away from enforcing them.

Trump frequently lashes out at the EU over its digital laws and taxes, claiming they are "non-tariff barriers" to trade, and many tech CEOs have aligned with his administration.

Antitrust commissioner Teresa Ribera denied there was any link to Trump's trade war, telling reporters during a visit to Mexico that EU competition rules "apply equally to everyone"