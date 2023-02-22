EU ready to cover significant part of Türkiye’s quake cost

EU ready to cover significant part of Türkiye’s quake cost

ANKARA
EU ready to cover significant part of Türkiye’s quake cost

The European Union has said it is ready to cover the significant part of the enormous cost of the devastating earthquakes that hit more than 10 million people in 11 provinces through a high-level donors’ conference with the participation of the international community and global relief organizations on March 16 in Brussels.

European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi and Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Sweden, Johan Forssel, as the term president of the EU, held talks with senior Turkish government officials about how to design the donors’ conference and coordinate EU’s future assistance to Türkiye.

They met Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, Treasury Minister Nurettin Nebati and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu with whom they organized a press conference for late afternoon.

“Unfortunately, the situation is much worse than we see it,” Varhelyi said at the press conference, noting “This is why we are here. We will help to mitigate the effects of the earthquake not only in the short term but also in the long term.”

Recalling that both the EU and member states rushed to Türkiye’s help immediately after the earthquake and saved lives under the rubble, Varhelyi stressed, “But of course our help doesn’t stop here.”

The donors’ conference will aim to mobilize a global action for the help of Türkiye and Syria which surely need a significant amount of assistance, the commissioner said, underlining that Brussels is ready to cover a significant part of the earthquake cost. “We need a global action. As the EU we will be quick, flexible, relevant and helpful.”

Forssel, for his part, stressed Sweden, as the term president has been active in the immediate aftermath of the earthquakes that hit Türkiye. “Today my main message is solidarity,” the minister stressed, underlining that assisting Türkiye, as a close partner, is now the priority of his government.

On a question, Forssel informed that the donors’ conference is planned to be high-level and inclusive but didn’t detail whether it will be at the level of ministers or heads of state or governments.

Çavuşoğlu, in his remarks, thanked the EU for the initiative. “The EU has shown serious solidarity with us in our difficult time. I want to thank the EU member and candidate states as well as the European institutions,” he said.

The minister said they discussed the modalities of the donors’ conference to be held in Brussels. “An issue we agreed today is that these aids should be flexible and relevant,” Çavuşoğlu said. “In many places we will build new cities,” he informed, underlining that the EU funds can be utilized for this purpose.

TURKEY, costs,

TÜRKIYE EU ready to cover significant part of Türkiye’s quake cost

EU ready to cover significant part of Türkiye’s quake cost
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU ready to cover significant part of Türkiye’s quake cost

    EU ready to cover significant part of Türkiye’s quake cost

  2. Time to resolve refugee problem: Akşener

    Time to resolve refugee problem: Akşener

  3. Russia-China ties key to 'stabilise international situation': Putin

    Russia-China ties key to 'stabilise international situation': Putin

  4. People rush to leave Hatay after recent tremors

    People rush to leave Hatay after recent tremors

  5. CHP leader vows to ban house sales to foreigners for five years

    CHP leader vows to ban house sales to foreigners for five years
Recommended
Germany pledges further 50 mln euros aid for quake victims

Germany pledges further 50 mln euros aid for quake victims
Greece sends 48 trucks carrying aid to quake zone

Greece sends 48 trucks carrying aid to quake zone
EU official due in Ankara for donors’ quake-relief conference

EU official due in Ankara for donors’ quake-relief conference
Top US diplomat arrives in Türkiye for talks on quake aid, NATO expansion

Top US diplomat arrives in Türkiye for talks on quake aid, NATO expansion
Ankara appoints two new deputy foreign ministers

Ankara appoints two new deputy foreign ministers
Türkiye postpones Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Türkiye postpones Antalya Diplomacy Forum
WORLD Russia-China ties key to stabilise international situation: Putin

Russia-China ties key to 'stabilise international situation': Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with China's top diplomat on Wednesday that cooperation between Beijing and Moscow was important to "stabilise the international situation".

ECONOMY Pakistan hikes tax on luxury goods and services

Pakistan hikes tax on luxury goods and services

Pakistan’s parliament has given the go-ahead for the government to raise taxes on a raft of luxury imports and services in a bid to unlock the next tranche of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.