EU President and President of Council of EU send support

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a phone call with European Union President Ursula von der Leyen on Feb. 12 and the latter conveyed her deepest condolences and those of the EU for the catastrophic loss of life and destruction caused by the recent earthquake.

They discussed next steps in our support for Türkiye, a read out of the phone conversation by the EU said.

From the first moment, the European Commission has been by the side of the Turkish people with wide ranging support provided very rapidly following the devastating earthquake, said the statement noting that the EU has already made available significant support to Türkiye through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

President von der Leyen informed Erdoğan that the Commission will mobilize additional support and respond to Türkiye‘s latest request for more shelter capacity – in particular tents, blankets and heaters. The Commission is also mobilizing the private sector to increase the capacity to deliver the necessary support as rapidly as possible, said the read out.

Beyond rapid emergency assistance, President von der Leyen will host a Donor’s Conference, together with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, to mobilize funds from the international community in support for the people of Türkiye and Syria. The conference will be organized in coordination with the Turkish authorities, and it will take place in Brussels in March, read the statement.

Erdoğan also had a phone conversation with the President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel on Feb. 12.

“In the phone call with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, I expressed my condolences, solidarity and support to the people of Türkiye. I reassured: Türkiye is not alone. EU and Member States will continue to mobilize support. Grateful for Türkiye’s commitment to ensure humanitarian access to Syria,” Charles Michel tweeted.