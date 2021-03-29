EU officials to visit Turkey on April 6

The European Union (EU) Council President Charles Michel and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Turkey on April 6 and meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Brussels announced.

Barend Leyts, the spokesperson of the EU Council president, on March 29 announced the visit, which is part of the efforts to increase dialogue between Ankara and Brussels following a tense period last year due to the eastern Mediterranean.

Last week, Turkey said it would continue to work with the European Union on a positive agenda outlined by Brussels that includes the renewal of the migrant deal, upgrading the customs union and visa liberalization after the Union revealed a comprehensive report on ties with Turkey that suggests opening a path for improved cooperation in the mentioned areas but also imposing sanctions if Ankara changes its behavior in the Mediterranean dispute.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, who was in Brussels for the NATO foreign ministerial meeting, came together with the EU’s high representative for foreign and security policies, Josep Borrell, late March 22 at a working dinner after the report was issued.

The EU will seek the renewal of the 2016 migration deal with Turkey, Borrell said. The 2016 deal was reached to stop irregular refugee flows and to improve the conditions of Syrian refugees in Turkey.

