EU, NATO offer assistance to quake-hit Turkey, Greece

  • October 30 2020 18:08:00

EU, NATO offer assistance to quake-hit Turkey, Greece

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
EU, NATO offer assistance to quake-hit Turkey, Greece

The EU and NATO on Oct. 30 offered assistance to Turkey and Greece as a magnitude 6.6 earthquake shook the Aegean region.

“Closely following the developments of the strong earthquake that hit the Aegean Sea off Greece and Turkey,” European Council President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.

“My thoughts are with all the people affected.”

Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, also took to Twitter to show support.

“We are following the situation and we stand ready to help, in all possible ways,” she wrote.

Also, NATO’s secretary-general said the alliance stands ready to help “its allies Greece and Turkey.”

“I am deeply saddened by the reports from the earthquake in the #Aegean. My thoughts go to all those affected,” Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, France also offered assistance to both countries.

"France stands alongside the Turkish and Greek peoples to face this terrible ordeal. If the governments of these countries so wish, French aid can be immediately dispatched on the spot," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on
Twitter.

MOST POPULAR

  1. COVID-19 vaccine to be given to young and healthy people first

    COVID-19 vaccine to be given to young and healthy people first

  2. Search, rescue work continues after magnitude-6.6 earthquake

    Search, rescue work continues after magnitude-6.6 earthquake

  3. Magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolts Turkey's Aegean region

    Magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolts Turkey's Aegean region

  4. Turkey’s oldest tree living since Bronze Age

    Turkey’s oldest tree living since Bronze Age

  5. Quake-hit Turkey, Greece exchange condolences

    Quake-hit Turkey, Greece exchange condolences
Recommended
Quake-hit Turkey, Greece exchange condolences

Quake-hit Turkey, Greece exchange condolences
Turkish, Azerbaijani diplomats discuss Upper Karabakh

Turkish, Azerbaijani diplomats discuss Upper Karabakh
Putin favors Turkeys participation in OSCE Minsk Group

Putin favors Turkey's participation in OSCE Minsk Group
Turkey strongly condemns deadly knife attack in Nice

Turkey 'strongly' condemns deadly knife attack in Nice

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon
PKK fighting for Armenia, Erdoğan tells Putin

PKK fighting for Armenia, Erdoğan tells Putin
WORLD Poles defy virus warnings to rally for abortion rights

Poles defy virus warnings to rally for abortion rights

Tens of thousands of people rallied in Warsaw and across Poland on Friday, defying government orders and risking coronavirus contagion to voice their anger at a court ruling banning almost all abortions.

ECONOMY Turkish Treasury to repay $10.7 bln debt in next 3 months

Turkish Treasury to repay $10.7 bln debt in next 3 months

The Turkish Treasury will repay debts worth 89.9 billion Turkish liras (some $10.74 billion) in the next three months, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Oct. 30. 
SPORTS Anadolu Efes beat Olympiacos 84-79 in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes beat Olympiacos 84-79 in EuroLeague

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes beat Greece's Olympiacos 84-79 in Friday's Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 6. 