EU must put pressure on Israel over Gaza: Borrell

BRUSSELS
(FILES) European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrives for a summit at EU parliament in Brussels, on Feb. 9, 2023.

The EU foreign policy chief on Monday stressed the need to “put pressure on the Israeli government” and Hamas to achieve peace in the Middle East and end the war in the Gaza Strip.

"Many people tried to stop the war in Gaza... this has not happened yet.  And I don't see hope for this to happen. That's why we have to put pressure on the Israeli government, and also, obviously on the Hamas side," Josep Borrell told journalists ahead of an EU meeting in Brussels.

The top diplomat also confirmed he would suggest to members of the bloc that the EU pause its political dialogue with Israel, citing the country's conduct of the war in Gaza.

Last week, Borrell proposed to formally suspend political dialogue with Israel over its disregard for international law in the Gaza Strip, which needs approval from all 27 EU countries. In a sign his proposal won't be welcomed by all EU members, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said the EU needed to uphold its dialogue with Israel.

"In the view of the Netherlands, this door should be kept open,” he said

“I am at a loss for words to describe what is transpiring in the Middle East,” Borrell remarked, underscoring that approximately 44,000 people have been killed, Gaza has been utterly razed and 70 percent of the fatalities comprise women and children.

“If you examine the ages, the most significant loss of life is among children under 9 years old,” he said.

Borrell resolutely declared, “Until the final day of my tenure, I will persist in urging EU member states to not only verbally support the establishment of a Palestinian state but also to manifest this support in tangible actions, thereby facilitating its realization.”

Borrell's tenure, wrapping up next month, has thrust him into the center of some of the most consequential events in recent world history.


In the latest development to achieve a truce in Lebanon, U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein will travel to the Lebanese capital Beirut today for talks on a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel.

Lebanese media outlet Voice of Lebanon also reported the visit. The U.S. has submitted a new truce proposal to Lebanon in the hopes of putting a halt to more than a year of fighting.

News of Hochstein’s visit followed reports in Lebanese media that a positive response to the ceasefire proposal had been submitted.

The New York Times reported over the weekend that Hezbollah’s Iranian backers had sent messages to the group saying that they supported an end to war.

Meanwhile, the families of the U.S. hostages filed a lawsuit against Iran, alleging Tehran funded and supported Hamas' attack on Oct. 7, 2023, through monthly payments of $7 million.

Filed in Washington, the lawsuit cited Iran’s funding of Hamas and its encouragement of other organizations attempting to “destroy Israel” and alleged Hamas documents seized in Gaza earlier this year.

