EU must discard pressure from Greece, Greek Cypriots, says Erdoğan

  • December 12 2020 16:15:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The EU must discard the pressure it is facing from Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, Turkey’s president said on Dec. 12.

It is extremely wrong for Turkey’s relations with the EU to be captive to the tricks of one or two states, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a video link address at the opening ceremony of the Manisa-Akhisar Highway in western Turkey.

At a separate event, the president said Turkey is preparing for reforms that will make the country a center of attraction again.

“With legal and administrative reforms, we aim to ensure Turkey’s place in the top 10 of the restructured global, political, and economic order,”

Erdoğan said in a video address at the inauguration of a dam in the southeastern Gaziantep province.

On the coronavirus pandemic, he said Turkey has completed preparations to get vaccines from other countries until its local COVID-19 vaccine is ready for rollout.

He reiterated that Turkey did not compromise on its health services and investments during a period when the whole world was affected by the pandemic.

Speaking about a new dam, he said it will help make the region between Gaziantep and Kilis one of the most important agricultural production centers ofTurkey.

Erdoğan said a logistics village to be set up on an area of 500hectares will give Gaziantep a dry port that will be connected to the seaports of southern Mersin and Iskenderun.

