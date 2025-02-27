EU hits back after Trump says bloc was born to ‘screw’ US

WASHINGTON

The European Union has fired back at U.S. President Donald Trump, after he said the bloc was born "to screw" his country, laying bare his hostility to the longtime U.S. partner as he detailed new tariffs

"Look, let's be honest, the European Union was formed in order to screw the United States," Trump told reporters as he gathered his cabinet for the first time.

"That's the purpose of it, and they've done a good job of it. But now I'm president," Trump said.

"The European Union is the world's largest free market. And it has been a boon for the United States," said a European Commission source, adding the EU would respond "firmly and immediately" to new tariffs.

"We should work together to preserve these opportunities for our people and businesses. Not against each other," the source said.

The threat of tariffs follows a meeting in Europe earlier this month that many viewed as a turning point in transatlantic relations.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, U.S. Vice President JD Vance denounced European policies on issues ranging from immigration to free speech in a combative address.

Former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt, writing on X, said Trump had a "seriously distorted view of history" as the EU was "actually set up to prevent war on the European continent."

The United States for decades cheered on European integration, seeing the EU's formation in 1993 as a historic achievement to end conflict on a continent ravaged by two world wars.

Trump by contrast applauded Britain when it left the single European market, and has vowed an "America First" policy of pursuing self-interest above any abstract concepts of partnership.

Trump said at his cabinet meeting that the European Union has "really taken advantage of us."

The United States had a trade deficit to the 27-nation bloc of $235.6 billion last year.

Asked if he had made a decision on tariff levels for the European Union, Trump added: "We'll be announcing it very soon and it'll be 25 percent, generally speaking."

He said that cars would be among the products to be hit, grim news for Germany whose export-driven economy has been in a slump.

The European Commission warned it would respond "firmly and immediately" to new tariffs.